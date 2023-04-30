WATCH: Opportunism at its finest! Kylian Mbappe scores one of the strangest goals of the season for PSG after Lorient keeper rolls the ball out for him by accident

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has scored one of the strangest goals of his career after being gifted the ball by Lorient’s confused keeper.

World Cup winner gifted possession

Mvogo thought free-kick had been awarded

French frontman sticks the ball in the net

WHAT HAPPENED? The World Cup-winning forward has found the target over 200 times for PSG – becoming their all-time leading scorer in the process – but few of those efforts were as baffling as the one he managed in a home date with Lorient. The reigning Ligue 1 champions fell two goals and a man down early on in that contest, but grabbed a lifeline just before the half-hour mark when Yvon Mvogo – believing that a free-kick had been awarded – rolled the ball into the path of Mbappe to stroke into an empty net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe’s goal did not do much for the PSG cause, with Christophe Galtier’s side conceding again late on as they slipped to a shock 3-1 defeat at Parc de Princes.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe was contained throughout much of a meeting with Lorient, as was seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, but PSG remain eight points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table with five games left to take in.