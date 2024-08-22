How to watch today's Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Ajax Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Jagiellonia Bialystok will take on Ajax in the first leg of the Europa League playoffs at the Bialystok Stadium on Thursday.
After their thrilling penalty shootout in the last round, Ajax will be on the road for another difficult task.
Ajax's third-round qualifier against Panathinaikos was decided after 34 penalties in the shootout. Jagiellonia, on the other hand, were eliminated from the Champions League qualifiers by Bodo/Glimt.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Ajax online - TV channels & live streams
|Country
|TV channel / live stream
|United Kingdom
|No broadcast
|United States
|No broadcast
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sport
|Poland
|Polsat Sport
|Portugal
|Canal 11
|Slovakia
|Arena Sport 2
The Europa League playoff match between Jagiellonia Bialystok and Ajax will not be available to watch and stream online in the UK and the US.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
You may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service if you are abroad. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Ajax kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 22, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2.45 pm ET / 7.45 pm BST
|Venue:
|Bialystok Stadium
The Europa League playoff match between Jagiellonia Bialystok and Ajax will be played at the Bialystok Stadium on Thursday.
It will kick off at 2.45 pm ET / 7.45 pm BST.
Team news & squads
Jagiellonia Bialystok team news
Jesus Imaz has been Jagiellonia's standout performer in European qualifiers, scoring three goals to date.
Although midfielder Damian Wojdakowski is sidelined with a long-term injury, the rest of Jaga's key players are fit and ready to play.
Jagiellonia Bialystok possible XI: Abramowicz; Sacek, Skrzpczak, Dieguez, Moutinho; Marczuk, Nene, Romanczuk, Hansen; Imaz; Pululu
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Stryjek, Żynel, Abramowicz, Piekutowski
|Defenders:
|Stojinović, Haliti, Sáček, Diéguez, Olszewski, Lewicki, Moutinho, Skrzypczak, Lipiński, Krasiewicz
|Midfielders:
|Romanczuk, Nené, Kubicki, Villar, Wolski, Listkowski, Nguiamba, Stypułkowski, Pietuszewski
|Forwards:
|Diaby-Fadiga, Pululu, Imaz, Churlinov, Rybak
Ajax team news
Brian Brobbey returned to the Ajax lineup last weekend after he recovered from his injury.
Former Arsenal forward Chuba Akpom has been the preferred starter this season and is expected to regain his spot on Thursday.
Ajax possible XI: Pasveer; Rensch, Sutalo, Baas, Hato; Taylor, Henderson, Fitz-Jim; Berghuis, Akpom, Forbs
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gorter, Pasveer, Ramaj
|Defenders:
|Rensch, Gaaei, Hato, Wijndal, Kaplan, Baas, Ávila, Šutalo, Rugani
|Midfielders:
|Henderson, Taylor, Mannsverk, van den Boomen, Berghuis, Vos, Fitz-Jim, Tahirović, Hlynsson
|Forwards:
|Bergwijn, Brobbey, Akpom, Forbs, Rijkhoff, Traoré, van Axel Dongen, Rasmussen, Ünüvar, Godts
Head-to-Head Record
This is set to be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.