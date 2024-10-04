How to watch today's Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Crystal Palace will take on Liverpool in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

With five wins in their first six matches, Liverpool's 15 points have placed them at the top of the league standings. They have a point lead over second-placed Manchester City and third-placed Arsenal and will be looking to extend that gap with consecutive wins in the bag.

Crystal Palace are down in 18th due to their terrible start to the new season. They are still chasing their first win of the season and it is highly unlikely that they will get those points against the Reds.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate and discovery+.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream as well as being broadcast live on USA and Universo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool kick-off time

Date: October 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 12.30pm BST / 7.30am ET Venue: Selhurst Park

The match will be played at Selhurst Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm BST / 7.30 am ET.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

Chadi Riad, Chris Richards, Rob Holding, and Cheick Doucouré are still sidelined, leaving Crystal Palace short in both defence and midfield.

To add to their woes, Matheus França also remains unavailable.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Henderson; Clyne, Guehi, Lacroix; Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Eze; Nketiah, Mateta.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Henderson, Turner, Matthews Defenders: Ward, Mitchell, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Clyne, Chalobah Midfielders: Lerma, Eze, Schlupp, Kamada, Hughes, Wharton Forwards: Sarr, Nketiah, Mateta

Liverpool team news

In the Liverpool camp, Harvey Elliott is out, but Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson are expected to be fit.

Arne Slot is expected to rotate his squad wisely, with Mohamed Salah, Luis Díaz, and Cody Gakpo likely to start in the upcoming match.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Allison, Kelleher, Jaros Defenders: Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Bradley Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Morton Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Chiesa, Gakpo, Jota

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 14/04/24 Liverpool 0 - 1 Crystal Palace Premier League 09/12/23 Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Liverpool Premier League 26/02/23 Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Liverpool Premier League 16/08/22 Liverpool 1 - 1 Crystal Palace Premier League 15/07/22 Liverpool 2 - 0 Crystal Palace Friendly

