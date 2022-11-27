WATCH: Who saw that coming?! Costa Rica recover from Spain mauling to earn 1-0 win over Japan with first shot on target at World Cup
- Fuller opened scoring against Japan
- Was Costa Rica's first on target all tournament
- Result turned Group E on its head
WHAT HAPPENED? Fuller's curling strike put his side ahead after nearly 170 minutes of tournament football without an effort on goal. The shot snuck in after an error from goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda - who was man of the match in Japan's historic victory over Germany - with Fuller's strike enough to secure Costa Rica all three points.
Against all odds, Costa Rica take the lead!!— ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 27, 2022
It's taken 170 minutes of World Cup action but the Central Americans have finally scored with their first shot on target! 🙌🇨🇷
What a response following their last game against Spain... 🤩#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/OIJ01cpNeL
COSTA RICA HAS SCORED ITS FIRST GOAL OF THE 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP 🇨🇷 pic.twitter.com/PMZ2GFTI7k— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 27, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Following the 7-0 mauling Los Ticos received at the hands of Spain in their group opener, as well as Japan's memorable opening day defeat of Germany, Sunday's result came as a shock and has turned Group E on its head. Three sides now sit level on three points before Spain's blockbuster clash with Germany later on Sunday.
WHAT NEXT FOR JAPAN AND COSTA RICA? Both sides need at least a point in their final games against Spain and Germany, respectively, in order to be absolutely sure of qualification.
