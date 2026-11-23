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Champions League - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Stadio G. Sinigaglia

Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia hosts a Champions League clash between a confident Como side and an AEK Athens team looking for answers.

Cesc Fabregas' Como arrive on the back of a 2-0 Serie A win over Cagliari, putting their 2-0 defeat to Inter behind them. They have also shown what they can do in Europe, thrashing Lens 9-1 away from home.

Como have scored 15 goals in their last five games. Nico Paz has led the charge, with six goals and eight assists in 14 appearances across all competitions this season.

Marko Nikolic's AEK Athens have had a tougher time. After losing 3-2 to Real Madrid in the Champions League, the Greek side also lost the derby against Panathinaikos and their cup tie against PAOK.

They bounced back with a 1-0 league win away to Kalamata in their most recent outing. Defence remains Nikolic's concern: AEK have conceded nine goals in their last five matches.

Below are the TV channels, live streams, line-ups and form for Como vs AEK Athens.

Team news

Cesc Fabregas' Como are without Jayden Addai, Jesus Rodriguez, Assane Diao and Moise Kean through injury, but have no suspended players. The predicted line-up features Jean Butez in goal, Kempf, Couto, Ramon and Valle in defence, Da Cunha, Perrone, Milla, Baturina and Paz in midfield, and Douvikas as the lone striker.

Marko Nikolic's AEK Athens are missing the injured Zini, Oleksandr Zubkov and Kervin Arriaga, while Aboubakary Koita is suspended. The predicted XI features Strakosha in goal, Relvas and Moukoudi in defence, Marin and Majer in midfield, and Varga and Jovic up front. Further updates may follow closer to kick-off.

Form

Como have won four and lost one (4-0-1) of their last five games. Their most recent victory was a 2-0 Serie A win over Cagliari, while their biggest result was a 9-1 Champions League win away to Lens. They also beat Venezia 1-0 and Torino 3-1, with a 2-0 defeat to Inter their only loss. Fabregas' side have scored 15 goals and conceded four in total.

AEK Athens have won twice and lost three times (2-0-3). Their latest result was a 1-0 Super League win away to Kalamata, preceded by a 2-1 victory over Levadiakos. Defeats came against Real Madrid (3-2), Panathinaikos (2-0) and PAOK in the cup (3-1). AEK have scored six goals and conceded nine.

Head-to-head record

The available data show no recent meetings between Como and AEK Athens, so there is no recent head-to-head record to assess.

Standings

Como sit fourth in the Champions League standings, while AEK Athens are 29th. Como are looking to consolidate their place near the top. The Greek side need points to climb from the lower reaches of the table.