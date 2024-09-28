How to watch today's Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With sights on a fourth consecutive victory across all competitions, Chelsea will host Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge for Saturday's Premier League encounter.

This match could be one of the toughest challenges for Enzo Maresca since the Blues' opening-day defeat to Manchester City. However, there's no question that the Blues have shown improvement since then.

They remain unbeaten since that loss, and although sterner tests lie ahead, a much-rotated squad cruised to a 5-0 victory over Barrow in the Carabao Cup earlier this week.

Fresh off a dominant 3-0 triumph over West Ham in their last league fixture, the west Londoners will enter this match full of confidence.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chelsea vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between Chelsea and Brighton will not be broadcast live on TV or through streaming services in the UK, due to the traditional 3pm blackout ruling that prohibits airing Saturday games.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to watch and stream live online on Peacock Premium.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chelsea vs Brighton kick-off time

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm BST/ 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT Venue: Stamford Bridge

The match will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England on Saturday, September 28, with kick-off at 3:00 pm BST for fans in the UK. That translates to 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT for Premier League audience residing in the US.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Chelsea will once again be without their captain Reece James, who is still recovering from a hamstring issue, but there’s good news as Romeo Lavia is fit for selection after his thigh injury layoff.

After rotating heavily in the midweek Carabao Cup clash, head coach Enzo Maresca is expected to revert to a familiar setup from their win over West Ham. Malo Gusto, who got some valuable minutes against Barrow, might retain his spot at right-back.

In midfield, the trio of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, and Cole Palmer are likely to return to the starting lineup. Upfront, Nicolas Jackson is set to replace hat-trick scorer Nkunku, joining forces with wingers Jadon Sancho and Noni Madueke in the attacking third.

Chelsea possible XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Petrovic, Jorgensen Defenders: Disasi, Cucurella, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Colwill, Chalobah, Gusto, Fofana Midfielders: Fernandez, Chukwuemeka, Nkunku, Palmer, Caicedo, Casadei, Dewsbury-Hall, Kellyman, Lavia, Viega Forwards: Neto, Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson, Guiu

Brighton team news

Joao Pedro has been ruled out after sustaining a knock late in last weekend's draw against Nottingham Forest. Meanwhile, Matt O'Riley (ankle), Solly March (knee), and James Milner (thigh) are still nursing their injuries and remain sidelined.

On the brighter side, Yasin Ayari is back in contention after overcoming illness, and summer recruit Brajan Gruda could return to the squad following his recovery from an undisclosed issue.

Midfielder Mats Wieffer is pushing for a starting spot, competing with Hinshelwood and Carlos Baleba in the center of the park. On the right flank, summer signing Yankuba Minteh will challenge Simon Adingra for a place in the starting XI.

With Pedro unavailable, club-record signing Georginio Rutter is expected to continue operating just behind central forward Danny Welbeck in a more advanced role.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Hinshelwood, Baleba; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Steele, Rushworth, Cahill Defenders: Barco, Lamptey, Estupiñán, Dunk, Júlio, Van Hecke, Veltman, Webster, Turns, Offiah, Samuels Midfielders: Mitoma, Adingra, Moder, Enciso, Milner, Gilmour, Baleba, Dahoud, March, Wieffer, Ayari, Hinshelwood, Moran, Yalcouyé, Peupion, Weir Forwards: Pedro, Ferguson, Sarmiento, Minteh, Welbeck, Sima, Osman, Cozier-Duberry, Mazilu, O'Mahony

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/05/24 Brighton 1-2 Chelsea Premier League 03/12/23 Chelsea 3-2 Brighton Premier League 28/09/23 Chelsea 1-0 Brighton EFL Cup 23/07/23 Chelsea 4-3 Brighton Club Friendly 15/04/23 Chelsea 1-2 Brighton Premier League

Useful links