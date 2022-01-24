Watch Alhadhur's incredible double save for Comoros as left-back plays in goal vs Cameroon

Comoros stand-in goalkeeper Chaker Alhadhur pulled off a fantastic double save during the Africa Cup of Nations last-16 tie against Cameroon.

With Cameroon leading 1-0 in the second-half of the clash, they looked set to put the win beyond doubt when Vincent Aboubakar unleashed a shot from inside the box.

But Alhadhur, a left-back who stepped up to play in goal amid the nation's injury and Covid-19 crisis, got low to block his effort. The ball ended up in the path of Cameroon winger Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu who looked to have an easy finish, but once again Alhadhur was able to knock it away.

WATCH Alhadhur's fantastic double save

Chaker Alhadhur with the double save!



The makeshift goalkeeper, who usually plays left-back for #teamcomoros, is the hero between the sticks!



📱📺 Watch LIVE on @BBCiPlayer.#bbcafcon #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/4AdXQAfIUl — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 24, 2022

¿Quién dijo que no era portero? ESPECTACULAR trabajo de Alhadhur en el arco👀🔥



¡Héroe, ídolo, leyenda! 🙌



📺 Sigue el #TeamCameroon vs. #TeamComoros en vivo y en exclusiva por beIN SPORTS Ñ.#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | #CMRCOMpic.twitter.com/wvyw7ixSSG — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) January 24, 2022

Comoros' hopes dashed despite Alhadhur save

The 30-year-old's heroics gave his side a fighting chance in the second-round match against Cameroon.

Despite going down to 10-men just seven minutes into the match when Nadjim Abdou was shown a red card and then falling a goal behind, the Afcon debutants refused to give up.

Minutes after Alhadhur denied Aboubakar and Ngamaleu, the former thought he had doubled his side's lead when he smashed in off the bar, but the offside flag was up and the goal was disallowed.

Sadly for Comoros, though, the save and offside call only delayed the inevitable as Aboubakar managed to break through and get his side's second goal in the 70th minute.

Youssouf M'Changama pulled a goal back for Comoros in the 81st minute when he sent a stunning free-kick effort sailing into the top corner, but Cameroon held on to the lead and booked their place in the next round.

Why is Alhadhur playing in goal?

The Ajaccio left-back was trusted to start in goal because Comoros did not have any goalkeepers available for the match.

Salim Ben Boina sustained an injury in the group stage match against Ghana, before backup options Moyadh Ousseini and Ali Ahamada were ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19.

