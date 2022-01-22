Comoros may have no goalkeeper for Afcon last-16 tie vs Cameroon due to Covid-19 and injury

Comoros could go into their first Africa Cup of Nations knockout tie without a recognised goalkeeper on the pitch after being ravaged by Covid-19 and injury.

The island nation sprung a huge surprise by qualifying for the last 16 in their maiden appearance at the competition, and will now face Cameroon.

But their squad has been decimated, and they may now have to play an outfielder between the posts.

What has been said?

“We try to deal with it the best we can," Comoros general manager El Hadad Himidi explained.

“Without the coach, some major players and the two remaining goalkeepers, the situation is quite difficult.”

Can Comoros play without a goalkeeper?

Currently two of the country's three keepers, Moyadh Ousseini and Ali Ahamada, have tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Monday's match, while first choice Salim Ben Boina is out injured.

In total 12 of their squad have been ruled out through Covid, as has coach Amir Abdou.

Comoros will still be obliged to take the field if they have 11 players available, regardless of their position.

The bigger picture

Comoros sprung one of the biggest surprises so far in this Africa Cup of Nations by dumping out continental giants Ghana.

The Black Stars went down 3-2 in a thrilling clash to bow out of the tournament in the group stage, while their opponents clinched a place in the last 16 as one of the third-placed teams with the best record.

Now another stiff challenge looms in the shape of Cameroon, who won their group unbeaten, with the winner facing either Guinea or Gambia in the last eight.

