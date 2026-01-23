Asia's premier club competition brings together the continent's best teams as they battle for ultimate continental glory.

GOAL breaks down everything you need to know to watch the AFC Champions League Elite live in India, including TV telecast and streaming options.

Upcoming India TV AFC Champions League schedule

Where to watch AFC Champions League football in India

The AFC Champions League is available to watch in India primarily through digital streaming, with select matches available on television.

Live Stream: The exclusive destination for live streaming every match of the AFC Champions League Elite in India is FanCode.

Platform: FanCode app (mobile/tablet/TV) and website.

FanCode app (mobile/tablet/TV) and website. Cost: Matches can typically be purchased via a "Match Pass" (for single games), a "Tour Pass" (for the whole tournament), or through a monthly/yearly unlimited subscription.

TV Channel: There is no single TV channel broadcasting every match of the competition in India. However, select marquee match-ups are often telecast on the Sports18 network.

Channels: Sports18 1, Sports 18 1 HD, or Sports 18 3.

Sports18 1, Sports 18 1 HD, or Sports 18 3. Note: TV broadcast schedules are subject to change, so checking the FanCode app is the most reliable way to ensure you don't miss a game.

Can I watch the AFC Champions League for free in India?

Strictly speaking, there is no open-for-all free live stream for the AFC Champions League in India. The exclusive rights holder, FanCode, operates on a paid subscription model (Match Pass, Tour Pass, or Unlimited subscription).

However, there is a way for specific mobile users to watch the televised matches at no extra cost:

JioTV App: If you are a Jio mobile subscriber, you can watch select matches live for free on the JioTV app. Simply tune in to the Sports18 channel (Sports18 1 or Sports18 1 HD) within the app while the match is being telcast.

Please note that this method only works for matches that are selected for TV broadcast. Matches exclusive to the digital platform (FanCode) will not be available on JioTV.

How to watch the AFC Champions League from anywhere

If you are an Indian football fan traveling overseas, you might find that your access to the AFC Champions League streams on FanCodeis geo-blocked.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) can solve this issue by allowing you to alter your virtual location. By connecting to a server in India, you can continue to use your existing subscriptions and watch the action as if you were back home.

Here is a step-by-step guide to watching with a VPN:

Download the install a VPN: If you need help choosing the right provider, check out our guide to the best VPN servicesfor sports streaming. Select your server: Open the VPN app and connect to a server located in India. Start streaming: Open the FanCodeapp or website and tune in to the match.

The use of a VPN is perfectly legal in India and most countries around the world. However, you should always check the terms and conditions of your specific streaming service provider to ensure you are not violating their user agreement.