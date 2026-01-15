Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival in Saudi Arabia didn't just change the face of Asian football; it turned the Saudi Pro League (SPL) into a global box-office attraction. With CR7 continuing to defy age at Al Nassr and a constellation of other superstars battling for supremacy, the league has firmly established itself as must-watch entertainment for Indian football fans.

But for viewers in India, navigating the broadcast landscape can sometimes feel as competitive as the league itself. Whether you are tuning in to see Ronaldo’s signature ‘Siuuu’ celebration, tracking Al Hilal’s title defense, or simply keeping up with the heavy influx of European talent, knowing exactly where to catch the live action is crucial. So, here is your complete guide on how to watch the Saudi Pro League live in India.

Upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures on TV schedule

Where to watch Saudi Pro League on TV & live stream in India?

Important Update for 2025-26: There has been a major shift in broadcasting rights for the current season. Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV are no longer the broadcasters for the Saudi Pro League in India.

Getty Images

For the 2025-26 campaign, FanCode has secured the exclusive rights to stream the Saudi Pro League, including the King’s Cup and Saudi Super Cup.

How to live stream FanCode

To watch Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr live, you will need a subscription to FanCode. The platform offers flexible viewing options:

Mobile & Web: Watch on the FanCode app (iOS/Android) or via www.fancode.com.

Watch on the FanCode app (iOS/Android) or via www.fancode.com. Smart TV: The FanCode app is available on Android TV, Amazon FireStick, and JioSTB.

The FanCode app is available on Android TV, Amazon FireStick, and JioSTB. Subscription plans: You can typically choose between a Match Pass (for single games), a Monthly Pass, or a Season Pass (approx. ₹299) to unlock all SPL action.

Is there a TV channel?

Currently, there is no traditional satellite TV channel (like Star Sports or Sony Ten) broadcasting the league. However, you can still watch on your television via:

Tata Play: Tune into the FanCode Sports channel (ch. 475) if you are a subscriber. Smart TV Apps: As mentioned above, using the FanCode app on your Smart TV or casting from your mobile device.

How to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr matches live

Getty Images

When it comes to the Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr is the undisputed biggest draw. If you are tuning in specifically to watch Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mané, and Aymeric Laporte, you don't necessarily need to commit to a full season subscription.

Here is the most efficient way to catch every Al Nassr game live in India:

The "Match Pass" Option (Best Value)

If you are a casual viewer who only wants to watch Ronaldo's games, FanCode offers a highly flexible "Match Pass."

Cost: Typically ₹25 - ₹29 per game

Typically How it works: You don't need to buy a monthly subscription. simply log in to the app when Al Nassr is playing, purchase the single match pass, and start streaming instantly.

Dedicated Team Focus

FanCode's coverage is heavily centered around the "Big 4" (Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Ittihad, Al Ahli). For Al Nassr specifically, you can expect:

100% coverage: Every single Al Nassr game is streamed live

Every single Al Nassr game is streamed live English commentary: All Ronaldo matches feature English commentary (unlike some lower-tier fixtures which may only have ambient sound of Arabic commentary)

All Ronaldo matches feature English commentary (unlike some lower-tier fixtures which may only have ambient sound of Arabic commentary) VOD & Highlights: Missed the late night kick off? You can watch the full match replay and extended highlights of Al Nassr games on demand the next morning.

Watch on the big screen

While there is no standard cable channel (like Star Sports), you can watch Al Nassr on your TV if you are a Tata Play subscriber.