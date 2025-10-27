How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Under the bright lights of the Bay Area, the Golden State Warriors (2-1) are set to welcome the Memphis Grizzlies for a Western Conference showdown on Monday night.

The Grizzlies looked like a completely different team in their last outing, tightening up defensively to cruise past the Indiana Pacers 128-103 on Saturday. It was a sharp turnaround for a squad that had been torched for 146 points just a game earlier, proof that their defense can rise to the occasion when locked in.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are looking to bounce back after their first stumble of the young season. They fell 139-119 on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers, a game where their usually crisp offense couldn’t keep pace down the stretch. Expect Stephen Curry and company to come out firing as they aim to reassert their dominance back on home court.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game, plus plenty more.

As the Warriors prepare to take on the Grizzlies, fans can expect a matchup filled with high-caliber play and strategy. For those eager to enhance their game interaction, exploring the Indibet promotion code offers a pathway to strategic betting opportunities. This code provides exclusive promotions, enabling fans to apply their analytical skills in predicting outcomes, thereby augmenting the thrill of the NBA with more interactive participation.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Date and tip-off time

The Warriors will face off against the Grizzlies in an exciting NBA game on Monday, October 27, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET or 7:00 pm PT at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Date Monday, October 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET or 7:00 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California



How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Warriors and the Grizzlies live on NBCS-BA, FDSSE and Fubo (in-market).

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Golden State Warriors team news

The Golden State Warriors are looking to clean things up after a sloppy loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Golden State coughed up 25 turnovers and shot just 43.8% from the field, though they were sharp from deep at 42.1%. Their defense, however, had no answer for Portland’s hot hand, as the Blazers torched them with 53.8% shooting overall and 47.1% from three.

Stephen Curry led the charge with 35 points, while Jonathan Kuminga added 16 points and pulled down eight boards. The Warriors failed to cover as 2.5-point favorites, snapping their two-game streak against the spread.

Curry (33.3 PPG) remains one of the league's most lethal scorers, ranking inside the top 10 and piling up 77 points over his last two outings while hitting 50% of his threes in both games. Jimmy Butler (22 PPG) had been steady through the first two contests but cooled off with just 14 points in Portland. Kuminga (15.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG) has been a bright spot on the glass, shooting over 54% in each of the team's first three games.

The loss to the Blazers came on the road, but the Warriors return to the Chase Center, where they've already notched a 137-131 overtime win against the Denver Nuggets. However, they’ll be missing veteran big man Al Horford (toe), who remains out for Monday’s matchup.

Memphis Grizzlies team news

The Memphis Grizzlies finally showed some grit in their last outing, locking in defensively to cruise past the Indiana Pacers 128-103. Memphis shot a solid 45.4% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, while clamping down on Indiana, who managed just 40.4% overall and 35% from deep.

Rookie sensation Cedric Coward stole the spotlight, pouring in 27 points off the bench and sinking six triples in a breakout performance. Ja Morant added 19 points, while Jaren Jackson Jr. chipped in with 17. The Grizzlies comfortably covered the 2-point spread, improving to 2-1 against the number to start the young season.

Morant (22 PPG) leads a balanced Memphis attack with four players averaging double figures. However, his scoring touch has cooled of late — tallying just 31 points over the past two contests while shooting a combined 30% from the field. Meanwhile, Coward (19 PPG) has wasted no time making an impression in his debut campaign, exploding for 27 points after scoring 30 combined in his first two appearances.

Jackson Jr. (18 PPG) continues to bring efficiency, hitting over 50% of his shots in every game, though turnovers and foul trouble have been thorns in his side. Tuesday’s clash marks Memphis’ first road trip of the year, after going 22-19 away from home last season.

The Grizzlies will be without big man Zach Edey, sidelined for a month, while forward Brandon Clarke (knee) remains out for the opening stretch of the season.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies head-to-head record

Date (US) Competition Home Team Away Team Score 07/16/25 LVSL Memphis Grizzlies Golden State Warriors 84–96 04/16/25 NBA Golden State Warriors Memphis Grizzlies 121–116 04/02/25 NBA Memphis Grizzlies Golden State Warriors 125–134 01/05/25 NBA Golden State Warriors Memphis Grizzlies 121–113 12/20/24 NBA Memphis Grizzlies Golden State Warriors 144–93

More NBA news and coverage