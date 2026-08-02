Latest Indibet Promo Code and Welcome Bonuses for August 2026

When signing up on Indibet, you will find a couple of welcome bonuses available to new users. By entering the Indibet promotion code during registration, you’ll unlock a 250% bonus of up to ₹25,000 on your first deposit. This bonus can be used to bet on major domestic and international tournaments like the 2026-27 Premier League, Champions League, and more.

Indibet Offers Offer Details Indibet Promo Code Sports Welcome Bonus 250% up to ₹25,000 on your first deposit NSBCGLC25 Daily Rescue Cashback Offer Cashbacks up to ₹3,000 Get Offer Casino Welcome Bonus 400% bonus (200% Cricket + 200% Live Casino) Get Offer

Indibet Welcome Bonus Explained

Indibet is offering a welcome bonus to get you started, and claim a 250% welcome bonus up to ₹25,000 on their first deposit. Here’s a nice summary of all the details:

Promo Code : NSBCGLC25

: NSBCGLC25 Welcome Bonus : 250% bonus up to ₹25,000

: 250% bonus up to ₹25,000 Exclusive Offer : Yes, this is available only for new users

: Yes, this is available only for new users Minimum Deposit : ₹100

: ₹100 Wagering Requirement : 45x

: 45x Bonus Expiry : 10 days

: 10 days Minimum Odds: 1.5 for single bets

Suppose you decide to make a deposit of ₹1,000 as your first deposit. With the 250% bonus, you would receive ₹2,500 on top of your deposit to use, leaving your wallet with ₹3,500. The maximum bonus you can claim is ₹25,000, so if you deposit more than ₹10,000, you’ll still receive ₹25,000 as the bonus cap.

Pros & Cons of using Indibet Promotion Code

Before you decide to claim the Indibet welcome bonus, here’s a quick look at its advantages and drawbacks.

Pros

Competitive 250% welcome bonus with a live betting exchange availability.

Easy-to-understand welcome offer terms.

Low minimum deposit of ₹100.

Cons

High 30X rollover requirement.

Editor’s Take on Indibet Promotion Code

After testing the Indibet promotion code, we can confidently say it is one of the most competitive offers available in India right now. The 250% welcome bonus is quite nice, especially for new players looking to make their first deposit. We were impressed by how simple the registration process was and how fast the bonus was credited.

The sportsbook features 70+ different sports and hundreds of tournaments. On the other hand, casino fans can also avail a separate welcome bonus. One thing we noticed, though, is the 45X rollover requirement, which can be challenging if you are new to betting. We would love to see Indibet reduce the rollover or offer more flexibility in the future.

Overall, the Indibet promotion code is worth trying if you want a competitive bonus to get started. Indibet is one of the best online betting sites in India, a platform that bettors can trust with complete ease of mind.

Step-by-Step Guide on Using Indibet Promo Code

Here is how to use the Indibet promo code during registration:

Visit the Indibet website and click the Sign Up button. In the respective field, type your mobile number, set password and use the promo code NSBCGLC25. Confirm your registration and verify your account. Visit the promotions section, click on the welcome bonus, read through it, and claim by making your first deposit.

You can register via mobile number or email. The sign-up box is simple and clear, making the process fast and easy.

Other Indibet Promotional Offers for New & Existing Players

With the platform, you have an Indibet deposit bonus code which gives a variety of promotions like cashback and exclusive VIP birthday bonuses while placing bets on the different games.

Offer Headline Offer Details Play Daily, Win Big – Your Streak, Your Cashback! Stay active and earn cashback every week. Keep a deposit streak alive for 3+ days between Thursday and Wednesday, and receive up to ₹3,500 cashback. Cashback slabs range from 0.5% to 1% depending on your deposit and streak length. VIP Birthday Offer Celebrate your birthday with a ₹5,000 free bonus. VIP members can claim this exclusive reward by contacting their VIP manager on their birthday.

Let’s say you deposit ₹15,000 and keep your streak going for 5 days in a week, you’ll get 1% cashback, which means ₹150 straight back to your account. And if you’re a VIP celebrating a birthday, just connect with your VIP manager to get a ₹5,000 bonus.

Which Sports Can You Bet on with Indibet?

Indibet offers an all-inclusive sportsbook with multiple options for betting across all sports and events. Below, we have mentioned all the sports on which you can wager through Indibet:

Cricket : IPL, International Matches, World Cup, Domestic Leagues.

: IPL, International Matches, World Cup, Domestic Leagues. Tennis : Grand Slams, ATP, and WTA events.

: Grand Slams, ATP, and WTA events. Basketball : NBA, FIBA World Cup, and international competitions.

: NBA, FIBA World Cup, and international competitions. Table Tennis : ITTF World Championships and Olympic Games.

: ITTF World Championships and Olympic Games. Kabaddi : Pro Kabaddi League and other events.

: Pro Kabaddi League and other events. Esports : Popular games like CS:GO, Dota 2, and more.

: Popular games like CS:GO, Dota 2, and more. Horse Racing : Indian Derby, Royal Ascot, and Melbourne Cup.

: Indian Derby, Royal Ascot, and Melbourne Cup. Volleyball: FIVB World Championship and Club World Championship.

The sportsbook covers major tournaments and leagues worldwide.

How to Redeem Indibet Referral Code?

Indibet provides a referral program that offers benefits for successful friend invitations. Here's how you can benefit:

Log in to your Indibet account. Now, go to the account dashboard and click on the referral section. Copy your unique Indibet referral code. Share the code with your friends. When your friend registers using your referral code and makes their first deposit, you receive bonus credits.

The bonus credits can be wagered on sports or you can use them for casino games.

Payment Methods on Indibet

Before you use the Indibet promo code, you should make sure that your preferred payment methods are acceptable on Indibet. Indibet has a range of secure options for deposits and withdrawals.

Payment Method Minimum Deposit/Withdrawal Deposit/Withdrawal Time UPI ₹100 / ₹1,000 Instant / 2-4 hours Paytm ₹100 / ₹1,000 Instant / 2-4 hours Google Pay ₹100 / ₹1,000 Instant / 2-4 hours PhonePe ₹100 / ₹1,000 Instant / 2-4 hours Bank Transfer ₹100 / ₹1,000 1-2 hours / 24-48 hours Cryptocurrency ₹100 / ₹1,000 1-2 hours / 24 hours

How do I make a deposit on Indibet?

Follow these simple steps to deposit funds into your Indibet account:

Log in to your Indibet account. Click on the "Deposit" button. Select your preferred payment method. Enter the amount you wish to deposit. Confirm the transaction.

Your funds should reflect in your account shortly, allowing you to start betting immediately.

FAQs About Indibet Promotion Code

Here are the FAQs:

What is the Indibet promotion code?

The promotion code for Indibet is NSBCGLC25 that unlocks the 250% welcome bonus up to ₹25,000 when you sign up and deposit on Indibet.

Is it legal to place bets on Indibet?

Indibet is available in India for you to place bets. Indibet is internationally licensed, and is thus safe to play and available for players in the Indian market.

How can I withdraw funds on Indibet?

Go to the Withdrawal section, select your payment method, enter the amount, and confirm. Most withdrawals are processed within 24 hours.

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