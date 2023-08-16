With the Indibet promotion code, now Indian players can claim a sports bonus of up to ₹12500 by making a first deposit of just ₹100 on the platform.

The operator provides specific betting options for football lovers. You can explore the footballbook section on the Indibet website and experience the thrill of wagering on your favourite events and tournaments.

With so many betting options, the operator also offers specific bonuses that you can get by using the Indibet promotion code. In this article, we are going to provide you with the latest promotion code for Indibet, explain how you can use it, and describe the bonus you can get by using this code. Read on to learn everything about the Indibet football book, available betting options, and types of bonuses you can claim.

Latest Indibet Promo Codes for Indian Players

Take a look at the table below to see the available offers on Indibet.

How an Indian player can use Indibet Bonus Code?

To use the Indibet bonus code India, you must be an active user on the platform. Here are the steps Indian players can follow to get the bonus by using the promotion code:

Go to the sportsbook and click on the ‘Signup’ button. Create your username and password and enter the Indibet deposit bonus code (if available). Add your email address and phone number and click the ‘Get Code’ button. Enter the SMS verification code received on your phone number. Select ‘INR’ as your preferred currency, then tap the ‘Register’ button. After successfully creating your betting account, complete your profile. Make your first deposit and do remember to fulfil the bonus requirements.

Indibet Welcome Bonus for football: 200% up to 12500 INR

Aside from having a separate section for football betting, the operator also offers specific bonuses and promotions to football lovers. Here, you can get a 200% bonus of up to ₹12500 as a welcome offer. Once you register and create your account on the platform, the operator welcomes you with this welcome offer. For example, if you deposit ₹1000, the sportsbook will reward you ₹2000 as bonus which you can get by fulfilling the wagering requirements.

Check below the necessary terms & conditions you must fulfil to claim this offer:

Players must make a minimum deposit of ₹100 to get the bonus.

Only players above 18+ are eligible for this offer.

The maximum bonus amount is ₹12,500.

First deposit only.

Indibet Other Promotions for Existing Players

For Indian football enthusiasts, this sportsbook has a vast range of promotional offers. You can enhance your gaming experience by claiming a variety of offers while wagering on your favourite football matches. For its loyal users, Indibet has a great loyalty programme. You can get various VIP rewards such as cashback and bonuses on Whatsapp deposits or cashback on losses. Let’s take a quick look at the bonuses you will get at Indibet footballbook:

Indibet App Offer

Players interested in mobile betting can download the Indibet online application and get an exciting welcome bonus. The operator offers you an instant cashback of ₹800,000. In addition, you can also participate in a lucky draw and get iPhone 14 every week. All you have to do is make a minimum deposit of at least ₹1000 every eligible week.

Indibet Loyalty Programme

The operator offers an exclusive 3% cashback of up to ₹75,000 on Whatsapp deposits of at least ₹20,000. Moreover, you can also get up to ₹75,000 cashback on your losses. The sportsbook also offers a bonus of up to ₹15,000 on Whatsapp deposits of at least ₹5000.

Indibet Footballbook Section:

Now that you know the bonuses you can get here, let’s explore various football betting options available in this sportsbook. You can bet on various national and international matches. The operator allows you to bet on popular football events like Europa League, Champions League, Brazil Serie B, Chinese Super League, etc.

Check out the types of football bets you can place on this sportsbook:

1X2 Bets

Players can place bets on any of three possible winning outcomes for a football event. The operator provides two betting markets which are full-time 1x2 and 1st half 1x2. In a full-time 1x2 market type, you can predict which team will win or the result is going to be a draw over the course of 90 minutes. On the contrary, the 1st half 1x2 market type allows you to predict which team will win or if there is going to be a draw over the course of the first half.

Asian Handicap

Asian handicap is when you bet on the leading team after adding the given handicap to the result of the event. The operator offers different market types including Asian handicap, 1st half Asian handicap, Corners-Asian handicap, and Corners-1st half Asian handicap. These market types vary based on the duration of the event.

Over/Under

At Indibet, you can also place bets on the total number of goals in the final result of the event. Football lovers can find various relevant market types such as over/under, 1st half over/under, corner over/under, and corners 1st half over/under.

Available Football Events

When it comes to types of matches and events, Indibet has a large number of betting options available for you. You can even wager on different international football events happening around the world.

Check out the list of some popular football betting options available in this sportsbook:

Champions League

Brazil Serie B

Egypt Premier League

Chinese Super League

Spain La Liga

England Premier League

Bundesliga

Europa League

The sportsbook allows you to sort all the matches based on time and event. Depending on your choice, you can select between Euro or HK odds and experience the thrill of online betting. You can also use the Indibet promotion code India while betting on these football events and tournaments.

How to place a bet on Indibet ?

First of all, complete the Indibet registration process. Once you complete your betting profile and activate the Indibet promotion code, you can start wagering on your favourite sports. The betting process is quite easy and similar to what you may witness on other platforms. Here we are mentioning a few steps to help you learn the betting process on this sportsbook:

Complete the Indibet login process and verify your betting profile. Make a deposit and activate the Indibet promotion code. Visit the footballbook section of the website. Select the football event you are interested in. Select the conditions for the bet you wish to place. Enter the amount you want to bet. Click the ‘Place bet’ option. After that, wait for the results of your bet.

Indibet Exchange Platform

Aside from the Indibet cricket book, footballbook, and casino section, the operator also has an exchange platform for interested players. Here, you can place bets directly against other players. The exchange platform has various sports events and tournaments available for betting. Many players like this feature as they can get more control over their bets. In addition, you can also bet on the odds that may lose or the odds that may generate the best outcome. For example, if you expect India to win a football match between India and Singapore, you can bet on Singapore to lose the match.

Indibet App:

Players who prefer betting on their phones can find Indibet, a great sportsbook. The operator offers a fully functional mobile app for Android users. iPhone users can access the Indibet sportsbook website on their phones. The app allows you to get Indibet betting experience similar to the website version. You can place bets on your favourite sports anytime you want. Furthermore, the operator also offers a special Indibet app bonus to new players.

Check out some amazing features of the Indibet mobile application:

Easy to use app interface.

Diverse range of football betting options.

Fast and secure payment options.

Simple bet placing system on all games.

Uniquely customised footballbook

Available Payment options with Indiabet

Indian players can use a variety of payment methods to deposit and withdraw money from this sportsbook. The payment system is India-friendly and allows players to quickly transfer funds to their betting accounts. You can use popular payment options like UPI, Paytm, PhonePe, and bank transfer. Let’s take a quick look at the payment limit and processing

Payment Methods Minimum Deposit Limit Withdrawal Processing Time UPI ₹100 5-10 minutes Paytm ₹100 5-10 minutes PhonePe ₹100 5-10 minutes GPay ₹100 5-10 minutes Bank Transfer ₹100 Up to 48 hours Skrill ₹100 Up to 48 hours Neteller ₹100 Up to 48 hours

Indibet Review: My personal Experience

When it comes to betting on football events and matches, this sportsbook has plenty of options for you. This operator offers multiple India-friendly betting markets with great odds and features. The sportsbook holds a betting licence issued by the government of Curacao which makes it a safe platform for online betting. You can place bets on your favourite sports events without worrying about the safety and security.

Furthermore, the sportsbook has 24/7 customer support to help you with any issues on the platform. With the Indibet promotion code [year-shortcode], you can unlock a great welcome bonus and betting experience on the sportsbook. Overall, it’s a suitable betting platform for Indian football lovers. Once the Indibet referral code becomes available, we will add it to this review. Check out some pros and cons we have found in our Indibet review:

Pros Cons Customised footballbook sections Doesn’t offer an app for iOS devices Multiple bonuses and promotions



Accepts India-friendly payment options





Indibet Promotion Code FAQs

How to get indibet bonus?

You can claim the bonus by using the Indibet promotion code and fulfilling the necessary bonus terms & conditions.

What is the first deposit bonus for Indibet?

The operator offers a bonus of 200% up to 12500 INR.

Is Indibet promotion code required to claim bonus?

As of now, there’s no Indibet promotion code required to claim a bonus. However, we will update if the Indibet promo codes become available.

Is Indibet legal in India?

Indibet online sportsbook is licensed and regulated under the Curacao eGaming Authority. As the sportsbook is licensed, you can expect a safe and secure betting environment here.

What is the minimum deposit of Indibet welcome bonus?

The minimum deposit for claiming Indibet welcome bonus is ₹100.