'Thanks for the love!' - USMNT's ferocious midfielder Tyler Adams sends message to fans on Valentine's Day birthday

Dan Bernstein
|
Tyler Adams pre-match contemplative Leeds 2022-23Getty Images
T. AdamsUnited StatesLeeds UnitedPremier League

U.S. men's national team and Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams has a Valentine's Day birthday, and he appreciated the love he received as he turned 24.

  • Adams known for on-field intensity
  • Put in great shift against Man Utd
  • A gentler person off the pitch

WHAT HAPPENED? Adams sent a social media message to his fans on Tuesday afternoon along with a selfie in which he's holding his thumb up. Leeds, the club he joined last summer, posted a video compilation of some of his best tackles in its birthday note.

"Thanks so much for all the birthday love!" Adams wrote. "Hope you all have a good Valentine’s Day."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leeds recently signed Adams' USMNT teammate Weston McKennie on loan from Juventus, and the Americans are enjoying their time together so far.

But after the firing of Jesse Marsch, the Whites are in an uncertain period with their coaching staff amid a relegation battle.

WHAT NEXT FOR ADAMS? The birthday boy is expected to be in the lineup when Leeds go up against Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

How far will Liverpool go in the 2023 Champions League?

8940 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

How far will Liverpool go in the 2023 Champions League?

  • 59%Round of 16
  • 21%Quarter-final
  • 7%Semi-final
  • 13%Final
8940 Votes
The Ultimate Trivia Battle! Up to $10 000 in daily prizes
DOWNLOAD NOW

Editors' Picks