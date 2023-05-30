USMNT's Gio Reyna apologises to fans after Borussia Dortmund gift Bundesliga title to Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund were pipped to the title by Bayern Munich on the final day of the season after being held to a draw at home to Mainz.

Dortmund blew title chance against Mainz

Bayern beat Koln to finish top

Reyna sends message to fans

WHAT HAPPENED? Dortmund topped the Bundesliga table going into the final round of fixtures but ended up gifting the title to Bayern after being held at home. Bayern's win over Koln secured an 11th straight Bundesliga crown for the Bavarian giants and left Reyna sending out a message to say sorry to the club's supporters.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It was in our hands and we let something we worked so hard for, slip away," he wrote on Instagram. "Remember that setbacks are a part of life, and even though it may be tough right now, it’s important to keep pushing forward and learn from the experience. Sorry to the fans and city of Dortmund but we can’t thank you enough for the incredible support shown throughout all the ups and downs."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reyna came off the bench against Mainz and produced an assist for Raphael Guerreiro as Dortmund came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2. However, it was not enough for the hosts who missed a golden opportunity to finish on top of the pile. Manager Edin Terzic has admitted his team's collapse was "extremely painful" but feels it will motivate his players to do better next season.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Dortmund will try once again to break Bayern's dominance of the Bundesliga next season but will likely have to do it without Jude Bellingham. The England international has appeared to say his goodbyes to the club ahead of a proposed move to Real Madrid.