Real Madrid are still working to seal the deal for Ivorian Yan Diomande, the Leipzig winger, with talks between the two clubs rumbling on and no final agreement in place.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg, correspondent for "Sky Sport Germany", reported: "There is still no final agreement between Real Madrid and Leipzig regarding Yan Diomande, after new negotiations today."

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Plettenberg continued: "This has been confirmed by all parties involved. And unless something exceptional happens before midnight, negotiations will resume tomorrow morning."

He added: "The deal is still on. Diomande was also at Leipzig today, where he took part in training with a managed physical load, to avoid putting the deal at risk. Real Madrid are pushing to complete the deal this week."

At 19, Diomande operates on the wing. He arrived at Leipzig in the summer of 2025 from Spain's Leganes and lit up the Bundesliga in a striking debut campaign.

Paris Saint-Germain are chasing the same signature, and reports link both Liverpool and Manchester City to the Ivory Coast star.



