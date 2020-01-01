African friendly results: Tunisia thump Sudan, Traore's Burkina Faso down Congo

The Carthage Eagles caught the eye with an impressive victory in the day’s early kick-off, while The Gambia and the Stallions were also winners

downed Sudan 3-0 in an eye-catching performance during Friday’s friendly encounters, while The Gambia saw off Congo-Brazzaville and Burkina Faso thumped the Democratic Republic of Congo 3-0.

The Carthage Eagles, who meet in another friendly bout next week, tore into a 3-0 lead in the first half against North-East Africans with a sensational 45 minutes of attacking football.

Saif-Eddine Khaoui opened the scoring in the 17th minute after an assist from Wahbi Khazri, before Ali Maaloul doubled Tunisia’s advantage eight minutes later with a diving header from close range following a superb cross from the right flank from the playmaker again.

More teams

10 minutes later, debutant Anis Ben Slimane added a third to cap off a rampant half, although Tunisia lost their momentum after the break, and were unable to add to their advantage at the Olympique Hamadi Agrebi in Rades.

Sudan, ranked 128th in the world, will be delighted to have kept their opponents at bay in the second half, but were thoroughly outclassed during the opening 45 minutes.

The North Africans meet Nigeria in Klagenfurt, on October 12, while Sudan are set to meet Togo.

Also on Friday, Burkina Faso thumped the Democratic Republic of Congo following goals from Bertrand Traore, Bryan Dabo and Issoufou Dayo.

Traore’s header following an assist from Abdul Razack Traore opened the scoring in the 14th minute, before Dabo struck from the spot in the 68th minute.

Dayo added a third four minutes from time to round off a resounding win for the West Africans, who were one of the biggest names to miss out on the 2019 .

In the Algarve, , Assan Ceesay’s second-half goal was enough for The Gambia, who have enjoyed significant improvement over recent years, to defeat Congo-Brazzaville 1-0.

Also on Friday, 's Harambee Stars shocked Zambia in a 2-1 win at Nyayo National Stadium on Friday in a friendly meeting.

Article continues below

Cliff Nyakeya's strike and an own goal by Tandi Mwape handed Francis Kimanzi’s side the victory while a late goal by Emmanuel Chabula denied the East Africans a home clean sheet.

Chabula should have added a second for Chipolopolo when the ball appeared to have definitely crossed the line, although the referees refused to give the goal to Zambia.

On Thursday, and Namibia played out a 1-1 draw, while the held to the same scoreline after Franck Kessie’s effort cancelled out Michy Batshuayi’s opener.