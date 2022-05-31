Tottenham sign Inter winger Perisic on free transfer and make Croatian veteran their first summer signing

The 33-year-old has committed to a two-year deal with the Premier League side after completing a medical, and will reunite with Antonio Conte

Tottenham have completed the signing of Inter winger Ivan Perisic on a free transfer.

The Croatia international will officially join the north London club after the expiration of his contract at San Siro on June 30.

Perisic, 33, has committed to a two-year contract with Tottenham, as he becomes Antonio Conte's first signing of the summer.

Why has Perisic joined Tottenham?

As GOAL reported, Tottenham became the favourites to sign Perisic last week after contract talks between the player and Inter did not go well.

The breakdown in negotiations allowed Spurs to move into pole position to get him, presenting Perisic with the prospect of reuniting with ex-Inter coach Conte.

Perisic won the Serie A title with the Italian manager in the 2020-21 campaign.

He was one of Inter's most productive players again in 2021-22, scoring eight and assisting seven goals in 35 Serie A appearances for the runners-up.

What has been said abou Perisic's move to Tottenham?

A statement from Tottenham read: "The vastly experienced Croatia international will join the Club on July 1 following the expiration of his contract at Inter and has agreed a deal that will run until 2024."

Perisic, who has 113 caps for Croatia and was part of the squad which reached the 2018 World Cup final, will join up with his new Spurs team mates for the start of pre-season.

