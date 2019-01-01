Tottenham secure €60m deal to sign Real Betis star Lo Celso
Tottenham have reached a deal to sign Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso in a deal worth €60 million (£55.4m/$67.4m).
Goal can confirm that the Spanish outfit are set to announce the Argentina international's departure on Wednesday evening after a breakthrough was made in the negotiations between the two clubs.
Lo Celso has been a target of Tottenham's all summer after his impressive loan spell at Betis from Paris Saint-Germain last season.
Betis took up the option to pay the €25m (£21.6m/$28.2m) clause to secure the 23-year-old's services at the end of the campaign, and are now set to more than double their money in the space of three months.
