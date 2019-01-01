Tottenham appoint Mourinho as new manager

The Special One has sealed his return to the Premier League

have confirmed the appointment of Jose Mourinho as their new manager on a contract that runs until 2023.

The announcement comes less than a day after Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by the club following a poor start to the season.

Spurs currently sit 14th in the Premier League after just three wins from their first 12 league games, while they also suffered a 7-2 thrashing at the hands of in the .

Mourinho has been out of management since December 2018 when he was dismissed by and the three-time Premier League winner is eager to get back into the game.

“I am excited to be joining a club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters," Mourinho said in a club statement.

"The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me.”

The 56-year-old is no stranger to London having spent over five years at Stamford Bridge in charge of where he won the domestic title three times across two separate stints.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy stressing that Mourinho's strong track record of silverware was what made him an ideal choice.

“In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football," Levy said.

"He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician. He has won honours at every club he has coached.

"We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room.”

Along with his Premier League success, Mourinho has also won the Champions League twice with and Milan respectively.

Domestically, the Portuguese manager has found a way to win wherever he's gone, even winning the with Manchester United in 2017.