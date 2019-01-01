Pochettino sacked by Tottenham

After five years in charge of the London club, the 47-year-old and his coaching staff have been let go

Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked from his role as coach, it has been confirmed.

Pochettino joined Spurs in 2014 and took the team to heights when he guided them to a second-place finish in the Premier League in 2016-17.

They became a regular fixture on his watch and were beaten finalists in Europe's top competition last season, losing 2-0 to in Madrid.

But the Argentine came under pressure amid his side's underwhelming start to the current season.

They sit 14th in the Premier League table and 20 points behind leaders Liverpool and are 11 points adrift of the top four after 12 games.

The London outfit have failed to win any of their last five games in the English top-flight.

And chairman Daniel Levy has confirmed that the club have decided to make a change, as Pochettino and his coaching staff, Jesus Perez, Miguel D’Agostino and Antoni Jimenez, have been let go.

"We were extremely reluctant to make this change and it is not a decision the board has taken lightly, nor in haste," he told the club's website..

“Regrettably domestic results at the end of last season and beginning of this season have been extremely disappointing.

“It falls to the Board to make the difficult decisions - this one made more so given the many memorable moments we have had with Mauricio and his coaching staff - but we do so in the Club's best interests.

“Mauricio and his coaching staff will always be part of our history. I have the utmost admiration for the manner in which he dealt with the difficult times away from a home ground whilst we built the new stadium and for the warmth and positivity he brought to us. I should like to thank him and his coaching staff for all they have contributed. They will always be welcome here.

“We have a talented squad. We need to re-energise and look to deliver a positive season for our supporters.”

Tottenham are in action again on Saturday with an away game against close rivals West Ham before they continue their Champions League campaign with a home game against Olympiacos.