Timothy Weah completes Serie A switch! Juventus confirm signing of USMNT star from French side Lille

Timothy Weah has followed in the footsteps of his legendary father, George, by moving to Serie A, with Juventus confirming his arrival from Lille.

Weah completes move to Juventus

Juve complete deal for €12m

Signs five-year contract in Turin

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old has signed a contract through 2028 which will see him earn around €2 million (£1.6m/$2.2m) per season. Juventus paid Lille €12m (£10.3m/$13m) to secure his services, with Lille making a profit after paying €10m (£8.6m/$10.9m) while securing a ten per cent cut of a future resale.

Weah arrives in Turin after spending the last four seasons at Lille, where he won Ligue 1 in 2020-21 having previously won two winners' medals with Paris Saint-Germain. Internationally, Weah has 31 caps and four goals for the U.S. men's national team, with the most famous goal coming in the World Cup opener against Wales.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The move to Juventus sees Weah take a step up the ladder, even if Juventus are a club currently experiencing a bit of turmoil. The Bianconeri were deducted points during this past season due to their violation of financial rules and, as a result, will play in the Europa Conference League next season.

Weah looks set to play at wingback for Juventus as the club loses long-time starter Juan Cuadrado. The USMNT star has previously played in the role for Lille, who deployed him at wingback for stretches of last season amid an injury crisis.

WHAT NEXT FOR WEAH? The American will join up with Juventus for preseason, and the club will travel to the U.S. ahead of the Serie A campaign. They will face the likes of Barcelona, Milan and Real Madrid in what could be Weah's first appearances for the club.

