The Blues have ensured the veteran defender and striker will remain at Stamford Bridge for 2021-22

Thiago Silva and Olivier Giroud will remain at Chelsea for the 2021-22 Premier League season after the newly-crowned Champions League winners confirmed they have activated a clause in their contracts.

Veteran Brazilian Silva arrived from PSG on a free transfer last summer and impressed throughout his first season in English football, making 34 appearances in all competitions.

Giroud, 34, will also stay at Chelsea until 2022 after the club confirmed on Friday that they had exercised an option in the French striker's contract back in April.

What has been said?

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia told the club website : "When we brought Thiago Silva in last summer, we knew we were adding a world-class player to the squad. Thiago has duly shown everyone at Chelsea his immense quality throughout this season, and he has had a huge influence on and off the pitch for us.



"We said when he signed that we hoped Thiago would add new trophies to his impressive list of honours, and he has done just that with our success in the Champions League this weekend. We now hope that he carries on in exactly the same fashion in the coming year."

Of Giroud, Granovskaia said: "Olivier has been such a crucial part of so many big moments for this club, from his contribution to our FA Cup victory in 2018 to scoring 11 goals on the way to winning the Europa League in 2019.

"He has continued to score significant goals, and we will never forget his effort against Atletico Madrid on the way to winning the Champions League this season.

"With so much to still to play for, there was only one decision we could make when we exercised the option to extend his contract back in April."

How long will Silva stay at Chelsea?

Signed by Frank Lampard, Silva remained a first-team fixture under the management of Thomas Tuchel and ended his first Blues season with major silverware as they beat Manchester City in the Champions League final.

The 36-year-old's extension keeps him at Chelsea for another 12 months, until the summer of 2022.

Silva has defied his age to remain a central figure for Chelsea and has maintained an impressive level of fitness, although he was forced off with an injury in the first half of their 1-0 victory over Man City in Porto.

Before that, Silva had endeared himself to the Chelsea faithful with his classy performances at the heart of the Blues back-line, and he has agreed a new contract at Chelsea on the same day as Tuchel signed a two-year contract extension of his own.

What about Giroud?

The French forward has spent three-and-a-half years at Stamford Bridge and will remain for a little longer, with the chance to add to his 32 goals for the club.

Article continues below

These include six in the Champions League last season, top scoring for Chelsea in the competition as they claimed their second trophy.

With his contract seemingly about to expire, he had been linked with several other clubs including AC Milan - but he is staying at Chelsea.

Further Reading