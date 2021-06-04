'There are many are kings but there is only one god' - Ibrahimovic addresses Giroud's links to AC Milan

The Swedish striker wants more winners on board at San Siro, but he expects to remain the main man

Zlatan Ibrahimovic would welcome Olivier Giroud to AC Milan, amid talk of the French forward swapping Chelsea for Serie A, but the Swede has pointed out that there will only ever be "one god" at San Siro.

The Rossoneri are being linked with a move to bring in another "king" alongside their 39-year-old frontman, who has committed to another 12-month contract.

Ibrahimovic is showing no sign of slowing down, despite being forced to sit out Euro 2020 through injury, and admits more proven performers - such as World Cup winner Giroud - are required at Milan.

What has been said?

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Ibrahimovic said: "The more high-level players we can get, the better. Giroud has great experience and we don't have many players who have won trophies. If he comes he is welcome.

"Also because this is a very helpful group who want to learn and improve, a well-guided group.

"Am I selfish? I have to be, there are many are kings but there is only one god and that's me. But without my team-mates I don't go anywhere and I know it.

"Football made me meet people, travel, experience different cultures. It gave me the life I have. What did I give? The most complete striker in the world."

Any other business?

While opening the door for Giroud to join him in Milan, Ibrahimovic is disappointed that Gianluigi Donnarumma is heading through the exits.

The Italy international, who made 251 appearances for the Rossoneri despite being just 22 years of age, is leaving at the end of his contract and has seen moves to Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain mooted.

Ibrahimovic said: "Am I sorry? A lot. You asked me if the players earn too much, now I ask a question: what value does Donnarumma have?

"He grew up in Milan, he could have been the team's goalkeeper for 20 years - maybe not 20 because he is not Ibra - but he is the strongest in the world.

"He could have become Mr Milan, like Paolo Maldini. What value could he give to Maldini? There is no measure.

"What is earning too much? Everyone has a value, it depends on how much you you need that player. The market dictates the value. It's like on the stock market. If Gigio leaves or not, I don't know. It takes two to tango. I would tell him to stay at Milan until the end."

