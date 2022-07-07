WATCH: Ten Hag unimpressed with Manchester United squad as he attempts to implement new philosophy

The players will have to pull up their socks to impress their new Dutch manager

Erik ten Hag is a man on a mission at Manchester United. The Dutch manager wants a complete overhaul at Old Trafford to get the Old Trafford juggernaut running after a trophy-less 2021-22 campaign.

He knows the task is daunting and his predecessors in David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have had a tough time bringing back the glory days.

Ten Hag has already started his training sessions with the Man Utd squad and is set to fly to Thailand on Friday for pre-season commitments - but the former Ajax manager was unimpressed with his troops during a training session at Carrington.

"Too many mistakes" - complains Erik ten Hag

During a drill, the Red Devils were seen practising one-touch passing with their right foot. However, a few players, including Bruno Fernandes, failed to pass to the right foot.

Assistant coach Steve McClaren and Mitchell van der Gaag were screaming instructions to the players to execute the routine correctly.

"On the right foot. Bruno on the right foot!"

Erik ten Hag in training: "Making too many mistakes.."



Notice how he's been taking them on one-touch, quick-passing football?



Reminds me when he said "good is not good enough. The intention is to play fantastic football and win".pic.twitter.com/yFNrueetrE — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) July 5, 2022

At the end of the clip, Ten Hag is clearly unimpressed with the performance of the players and said "Too many mistakes."

It is clear that the Man Utd manager has a lot of work to do with the players. They are set to fly to Thailand on Friday where they will lock horns with fierce rivals Liverpool on July 12.

🛫 Destination: Oslo 🇳🇴



The Reds will face Atletico Madrid as part of our pre-season schedule in July ✊🔴#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 26, 2022

Man Utd pre-season 2022-23 fixtures and results

Date Fixture Kick-off time Venue Jul 12 Man Utd vs Liverpool 2pm Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok Jul 15 Man Utd vs Melbourne Victory 11:05am Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Jul 19 Man Utd vs Crystal Palace 11:10am Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Jul 23 Man Utd vs Aston Villa 10:45am Optus Stadium, Perth Jul 30 Man Utd vs Atletico Madrid 1pm Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo Jul 31 Man Utd vs Rayo Vallecano TBC Old Trafford, Manchester

When does Man Utd's 2022-23 season start?

Manchester United kick off competitive action on August 7, 2022 with a Premier League game against Brighton at Old Trafford.

They will have a full pre-season tour under their belts by then, with around a week to recuperate before the big kick-off. The Red Devils face Brentford in their second league game of the season, with Liverpool visiting Old Trafford the week after that.

