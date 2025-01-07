How to watch today's Sporting vs Porto Portugues League Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Sporting and Porto will battle for a spot in the Portuguese League Cup final when they clash at Estadio Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa on Tuesday.
The last two times the two sides faced each other in cup competitions, Porto clinched the 2024 Portuguese Super Cup with a 4-3 win after extra time and defeated Sporting in the 2024 Taca de Portugal final 2-1 after extra time.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Sporting vs Porto online - TV channels & live streams
|Country
|TV channel / live stream
|United Kingdom (UK)
|NA
|United States (U.S.)
|NA
|Argentina
|DGO, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
|Chile
|DGO, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Chile
|Colombia
|DGO, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Colombia
|Norway
|VG+
|Portugal
|Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, SIC, Sport TV+
|Russia
|Telekanal Futbol
|Ukraine
|MEGOGO Football 1
|Uruguay
|DGO, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay
|Venezuela
|DGO, directvsports.com, inter, DIRECTV Sports Venezuela
The Portuguese League Cup match between Sporting and Porto will not be telecast live in the United Kingdom (UK) and in the United States (U.S.).
DirecTV Stream will show the game across various South American regions, while fans in Portugal can catch the live action on Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, SIC and Sport TV+.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Sporting vs Porto kick-off time
The Portuguese League Cup match between Sporting and Porto will be played at Estadio Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa in Leiria, Portugal.
It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET / 7:45 pm GMT on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.
Team news & squads
Sporting team news
Viktor Gyokeres should be the focal point in attack, alongside Francisco Trincao.
The hosts will be without Pedro Goncalves, Daniel Braganca and Nuno Santos on account of their respective setbacks, while Goncalo Inacio also remains a doubt having missed the last six matches with a muscle problem.
Porto team news
As for Porto, the defensive duo of Wendell and Marcano are ruled out with muscle and ACL injuries respectively, while midfielder Marko Grujic remains sidelined due to a muscle problem.
Spanish forward Samu Aghehowa will be supported by Nico Gonzalez and Rodrigo Mora through the middle.