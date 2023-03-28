'I should have shown more' - Son Heung-min sends honest message to Antonio Conte following Tottenham sacking

James Hunsley
|
Antonio Conte Heung-min Son Tottenham post-match 2022-23Getty Images
Tottenham forward Son Heung-min admitted he "felt responsible" for Antonio Conte's sacking as he felt he "should have done more" this season.

WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs announced the inevitable on Sunday when they revealed the Italian had left the club "by mutual consent" with ten Premier League games still to play. While Son finished as last season's joint-top scorer in the league with 23 goals, he has struck just six times this campaign, performances which he felt guilty for in light of Conte's sacking.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm very sorry to him," the forward told Korean media after their 2-1 loss at home to Uruguay on Tuesday. "He is a world-class manager, we had great journey together, I thank him a lot. I do not know how other players are thinking about him, but I'm sorry to him. I should have shown more but I couldn't. I couldn't help the team and I feel responsible as he left the club. He surely has great ability and experience as a coach and I'm sure he'll have great success in his other career."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Son's message to Conte comes despite the Italian publicly outing his players, something which drew a sharp response from midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg not long after the tirade. But despite reports of the squad feeling relieved at their manager's exit, the apology of the South Korean international would paint a different picture, which echoes the heartfelt message given by Swedish team-mate Dejan Kulusevski.

Antonio Conte Heung-min Son Tottenham pre-season 2022-23Getty ImagesAntonio Conte Tottenham 2022-23GettyHeung-min Son Tottenham 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR SON? Having scored two in Korea's 2-2 draw with Colombia before Tuesday's loss to Uruguay, the Spurs forward will hope to take that form into club level and revitalise his season under new interim boss Cristian Stellini, whose first challenge comes away at Everton on April 3.

