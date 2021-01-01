Son shrugs off ‘bad rumour’ of Mourinho losing Spurs dressing room amid sorry slump

Tottenham have suffered five defeats in their last six games in all competitions, with serious questions being asked of their manager

Heung-min Son has shrugged off “rumours” suggesting Jose Mourinho has lost the dressing room at Tottenham, with the South Korean claiming the mood in the Spurs camp is “fantastic”.

Five defeats in the club’s last six outings in all competitions have seen questions asked of those on and off the field in north London.

There have been claims of Mourinho losing control with his authority being undermined as he struggles to deliver the desired results, but Son has refuted those rumours.

What has been said?

“The rumours are just rumours. Our changing room has been fantastic,” Son told reporters ahead of the Europa League last-32 first-leg clash with Wolfsberger on Thursday.

“Obviously it depends on the results. I'm very sad if we lose and happy when we win. It's like everyone else. The mood went down when we had a couple of bad results but the dressing room hasn't changed. Everyone is happy and having a laugh and focused on every game. It is a bad rumour.”

Spurs’ recent form

Spurs’ struggles started at home to Liverpool, when they lost 3-1, and have since seen them come unstuck in Premier League and FA Cup competition against Brighton, Chelsea, Everton and Manchester City.

Sandwiched between the two legs of the continental clash with Austrian side Wolsfberger, Tottenham will have a derby with London rivals West Ham.

Son, with 17 goals to his name this season, will be hoping to figure prominently in a run of crunch clashes.

Will Son be sticking around at Spurs?

The 28-year-old forward has become a key man for Tottenham with a string of consistent showings.

Spurs have him tied to a contract to 2023 so have no immediate concerns regarding his future, but fresh terms have been mooted.

Son is eager to steer clear of extension talks for now, with his focus on another season that has been massively impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “It's a bit unfair to talk about a new contract at the moment, I am focused on the games and my team and that is the most important thing at the moment. I'm happy to be here and I'm working hard as a player and the team. It's a bit unfair to talk about a new contract.”

