Solskjaer hopeful Man Utd improvements will convince Pogba and Cavani to stay

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes that Manchester United's improvement this season will convince Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani to remain at the club beyond the end of the campaign.

The pair have been integral parts of a Red Devils side that has challenged near the top end of the Premier League this season, and sits 90 minutes away from a Europa League final.

Pogba has been a magnet for speculation surrounding his future ever since his return to the club from Juventus, while Cavani has been linked with the exit door this summer too - but Solskjaer remains keen for both to remain on the Old Trafford books.

“[Paul] knows my feelings about him and that I want him to stay,” the Norwegian told his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's clash with champions Liverpool at Anfield.

“It’s about creating an environment that we thrive in, a competitive environment and a team who challenge for trophies.

“He and Edinson are winners but they are also human beings and it’s important that they enjoy coming in and enjoy playing for this team.

"If we can play like [we did in a 6-2 win over Roma on Thursday] against Liverpool, and they can feel our progress, our chances are probably bigger to keep them."

Pogba and Cavani in Red Devils revolution

Both players were at the heart of a remarkable Europa League semi-final first leg rout of Roma on Thursday, with Cavani netting a double and Pogba adding another in a 6-2 thrashing inspired by the duo's impressive performances.

Such was the magnitude of the former's impact up front against the Serie A outfit, it seemed to single-handedly rebuff long-gestating rumours of a summer exit, instead giving rise to chatter that the Uruguayan is poised to remain at Old Trafford.

Likewise, Pogba's future has always been a source of intense, almost feverish speculation ever since his return to Manchester and subsequent victory at the 2018 World Cup with France.

This year however, the midfielder's run-in to the end of the campaign has been marked less by clamour over potential destinations and more admiration for how he has resettled himself under Solskjaer over the past season after coming through the aftermath of the Jose Mourinho reign at Carrington.

