'Let's go home, not interested' - Solskjaer reveals he abandoned scouting mission after seeing player had a mohawk

The Manchester United manager was coaching in Norway at the time, and says he declined to watch a potential signing because of his haircut

Manchester United boss Ole Gunner Solskjaer has revealed he once abandoned a scouting trip during his time coaching in Norway, as the player he had gone to watch had a mohawk.

Solskjaer, who was managing Molde in his home country at the time, had travelled with a member of his scouting team to watch a potential signing, only to be turned off from any possible deal because of his haircut.

Despite the fact several notable players, such as Marek Hamsik and Arturo Vidal - not to mention Solskjaer's former United team-mate David Beckham - have sported the mohawk look in their careers, the manager felt it was a bad sign.

What did Solskjaer say?

He told Sky Sports: "I once went to see a player and as he walked out of the dressing room or through the tunnel onto the pitch, he had a mohican, this was when I was back in Norway.

"I just said to my scout: 'Let's go home, not interested.' That was a very short scouting trip."

First impressions

One player who Solskjaer took an immediate liking to, on the other hand, was Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes, having initially seen him stand out for Sporting CP in the Primeira Liga.

Fernandes moved to Old Trafford in January 2020 and quickly established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League, helping Solskjaer's side secure a top-four berth in the process.

His manager said working closely with Fernandes is special, as the playmaker's vibrancy and will to win is so clear and rubs off on those around him.

Solskjaer said: "What you see close up is the personality because you just follow him. I'd rather have Bruno's fire in the belly and desire.

"It's so important for him to win and he makes every decision for the referee, decision for every team-mate. So what was a guy who never allowed anyone to rest, he wanted to be the best all the time."

