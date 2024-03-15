2024 Rugby Six Nations Schedule: What are the Six Nations fixtures for 2024?

The 2024 Six Nations Championship is entering its last week, and the tournament has brought us all the drama and action we could have hoped for.
There will be no Grand Slam triumph for Ireland, after England recorded a sensational victory against them, but victory is still within the reach of Andy Farrell's men heading into the last round. Elsewhere, France will hope to sign off on a high note after a dismal tournament, following another frustrating few months following the Rugby World Cup.
Scotland, too, will want to end this all on a high note, but Italy will have aspirations of dodging the wooden spoon after a difficult few weeks for Wales, who must win their final match to avoid such frustration.Getty Images
The tournament takes place between February 2 and March 16. To ensure you don't miss any of the action, GOAL has put together your go-to schedule for the 2024 Six Nations.
2024 Rugby Six Nations Schedule
Round 1
|Game
|Date
|Kick-off (GMT/ET)
|Watch UK
|Watch USA
|Tickets
|Results
|France vs. Ireland
|Friday, February 2
|8:00 PM / 3:00 PM
|ITV
|NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV
|StubHub
|Ireland 38 - 17 France
|Italy vs. England
|Saturday, February 3
|2:10 PM / 9:15 AM
|ITV
|NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV
|StubHub
|England 27 - 24 Italy
|Wales vs. Scotland
|Saturday, February 3
|4:45 PM / 11:45 AM
|BBC
|NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV
|StubHub
|Scotland 27 - 26 Wales
Round 2
|Game
|Date
|Kick-off (GMT/ET)
|Watch UK
|Watch USA
|Tickets
|Results
|Scotland vs. France
|Saturday, February 10
|2:25 PM / 9:15 AM
|BBC
|NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV
|StubHub
|France 20 - 16 Scotland
|England vs. Wales
|Saturday, February 10
|4:45 PM / 11:45 AM
|ITV
|NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV
|StubHub
|England 16 - 14 Wales
|Ireland vs. Italy
|Sunday, February 11
|3:15 PM / 10:00 AM
|ITV
|NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV
|StubHub
|Ireland 36 - Italy 0
Round 3
|Game
|Date
|Kick-off (GMT/ET)
|Watch UK
|Watch USA
|Tickets
|Results
|Ireland vs. Wales
|Saturday, February 24
|2:15 PM / 9:15 AM
|ITV
|NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV
|StubHub
|Ireland 31 - 7 Wales
|Scotland vs. England
|Saturday, February 24
|4:45 PM / 11:45 AM
|BBC
|NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV
|StubHub
|Scotland 30 - 21 England
|France vs. Italy
|Sunday, February 25
|3:00 PM / 10:00 AM
|ITV
|NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV
|StubHub
|France 13 - 13 Italy
Round 4
|Game
|Date
|Kick-off (GMT/ET)
|Watch UK
|Watch USA
|Tickets
|Results
|Italy vs. Scotland
|Saturday, March 9
|2:15 PM / 9:15 AM
|ITV
|NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV
|StubHub
|Italy 31 - 29 Scotland
|England vs. Ireland
|Saturday, March 9
|4:45 PM / 11:45 AM
|ITV
|NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV
|StubHub
|England 23 - 22 Ireland
|Wales vs. France
|Sunday, March 10
|3:00 PM / 10:00 AM
|BBC
|NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV
|StubHub
|France 45 - 24 Wales
Round 5
|Game
|Date
|Kick-off (GMT/ET)
|Watch UK
|Watch USA
|Tickets
|Wales vs. Italy
|Saturday, March 16
|02:15 PM / 9:15 AM
|BBC
|NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV
|StubHub
|Ireland vs. Scotland
|Saturday, March 16
|04:45 PM / 11:45 AM
|ITV
|NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV
|StubHub
|France vs. England
|Saturday, March 16
|08:00 PM / 03:00 PM
|ITV
|NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV
|StubHub
How to watch the 2024 Six Nations?
In the UK, Six Nations coverage will be split across the BBC and ITV, which means it will be viewed on TV and online for those with accounts.
In the USA, NBC Universal has the right to the tournament. But you can tune into the games with Peacock, fuboTV, and Sling TV - making it easy to keep up with the matches.