2024 Rugby Six Nations Schedule: What are the Six Nations fixtures for 2024?

Into the final weekend of this years Six Nations, here's what you can expect

The 2024 Six Nations Championship is entering its last week, and the tournament has brought us all the drama and action we could have hoped for.

There will be no Grand Slam triumph for Ireland, after England recorded a sensational victory against them, but victory is still within the reach of Andy Farrell's men heading into the last round. Elsewhere, France will hope to sign off on a high note after a dismal tournament, following another frustrating few months following the Rugby World Cup.

Scotland, too, will want to end this all on a high note, but Italy will have aspirations of dodging the wooden spoon after a difficult few weeks for Wales, who must win their final match to avoid such frustration.

The tournament takes place between February 2 and March 16. To ensure you don't miss any of the action, GOAL has put together your go-to schedule for the 2024 Six Nations.

2024 Rugby Six Nations Schedule

Round 1

Game Date Kick-off (GMT/ET) Watch UK Watch USA Tickets Results France vs. Ireland Friday, February 2 8:00 PM / 3:00 PM ITV NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV StubHub Ireland 38 - 17 France Italy vs. England Saturday , February 3 2 :10 PM / 9:15 AM ITV NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV StubHub England 27 - 24 Italy Wales vs. Scotland Saturday , February 3 4 :45 PM / 11:45 AM BBC NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV StubHub Scotland 27 - 26 Wales

Round 2

Game Date Kick-off (GMT/ET) Watch UK Watch USA Tickets Results Scotland vs. France Saturday , February 10 2:25 PM / 9:15 AM BBC NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV StubHub France 20 - 16 Scotland England vs. Wales Saturday , February 10 4:45 PM / 11:45 AM ITV NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV StubHub England 16 - 14 Wales Ireland vs. Italy Sunday , February 11 3:15 PM / 10:00 AM ITV NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV StubHub Ireland 36 - Italy 0

Round 3

Game Date Kick-off (GMT/ET) Watch UK Watch USA Tickets Results Ireland vs. Wales Saturday , February 24 2:15 PM / 9:15 AM ITV NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV StubHub Ireland 31 - 7 Wales Scotland vs. England Saturday , February 24 4:45 PM / 11:45 AM BBC NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV StubHub Scotland 30 - 21 England France vs. Italy Sunday , February 25 3:00 PM / 10:00 AM ITV NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV StubHub France 13 - 13 Italy

Round 4

Game Date Kick-off (GMT/ET) Watch UK Watch USA Tickets Results Italy vs. Scotland Saturday , March 9 2:15 PM / 9:15 AM ITV NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV StubHub Italy 31 - 29 Scotland England vs. Ireland Saturday, March 9 4:45 PM / 11:45 AM ITV NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV StubHub England 23 - 22 Ireland Wales vs. France Sunday, March 10 3:00 PM / 10:00 AM BBC NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV StubHub France 45 - 24 Wales

Round 5

Game Date Kick-off (GMT/ET) Watch UK Watch USA Tickets Wales vs. Italy Saturday, March 16 02:15 PM / 9:15 AM BBC NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV StubHub Ireland vs. Scotland Saturday, March 16 04:45 PM / 11:45 AM ITV NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV StubHub France vs. England Saturday, March 16 08:00 PM / 03:00 PM ITV NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV StubHub

How to watch the 2024 Six Nations?

In the UK, Six Nations coverage will be split across the BBC and ITV, which means it will be viewed on TV and online for those with accounts.

In the USA, NBC Universal has the right to the tournament. But you can tune into the games with Peacock, fuboTV, and Sling TV - making it easy to keep up with the matches.