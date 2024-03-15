This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
France v Ireland - Guinness Six Nations 2024Getty Images
Watch the 2024 Six Nations on Peacock in the US
Renuka Odedra

2024 Rugby Six Nations Schedule: What are the Six Nations fixtures for 2024?

Into the final weekend of this years Six Nations, here's what you can expect

The 2024 Six Nations Championship is entering its last week, and the tournament has brought us all the drama and action we could have hoped for.

There will be no Grand Slam triumph for Ireland, after England recorded a sensational victory against them, but victory is still within the reach of Andy Farrell's men heading into the last round. Elsewhere, France will hope to sign off on a high note after a dismal tournament, following another frustrating few months following the Rugby World Cup.

Scotland, too, will want to end this all on a high note, but Italy will have aspirations of dodging the wooden spoon after a difficult few weeks for Wales, who must win their final match to avoid such frustration.

France vs Wales Six Nations Getty Images

The tournament takes place between February 2 and March 16. To ensure you don't miss any of the action, GOAL has put together your go-to schedule for the 2024 Six Nations.

2024 Rugby Six Nations Schedule

Round 1

GameDateKick-off (GMT/ET)Watch UKWatch USATicketsResults
France vs. Ireland Friday, February 28:00 PM / 3:00 PM ITVNBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV StubHub Ireland 38 - 17 France
Italy vs. England Saturday, February 32:10 PM / 9:15 AM ITV NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TVStubHubEngland 27 - 24 Italy
Wales vs. Scotland Saturday, February 34:45 PM / 11:45 AMBBCNBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TVStubHubScotland 27 - 26 Wales

Round 2

GameDateKick-off (GMT/ET)Watch UKWatch USATicketsResults
Scotland vs. France Saturday, February 102:25 PM / 9:15 AMBBCNBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TVStubHubFrance 20 - 16 Scotland
England vs. Wales Saturday, February 104:45 PM / 11:45 AMITVNBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TVStubHubEngland 16 - 14 Wales
Ireland vs. Italy Sunday, February 113:15 PM / 10:00 AMITVNBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TVStubHubIreland 36 - Italy 0

Round 3

GameDateKick-off (GMT/ET)Watch UKWatch USATicketsResults
Ireland vs. Wales Saturday, February 242:15 PM / 9:15 AM ITV NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TVStubHubIreland 31 - 7 Wales
Scotland vs. England Saturday, February 244:45 PM / 11:45 AM BBC NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TVStubHubScotland 30 - 21 England
France vs. Italy Sunday, February 253:00 PM / 10:00 AM ITV NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TVStubHubFrance 13 - 13 Italy

Round 4

GameDateKick-off (GMT/ET)Watch UKWatch USATicketsResults
Italy vs. Scotland Saturday, March 92:15 PM / 9:15 AM ITV NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TVStubHubItaly 31 - 29 Scotland
England vs. Ireland Saturday, March 94:45 PM / 11:45 AM ITV NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TVStubHubEngland 23 - 22 Ireland
Wales vs. France Sunday, March 103:00 PM / 10:00 AMBBCNBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TVStubHubFrance 45 - 24 Wales

Round 5

GameDateKick-off (GMT/ET)Watch UKWatch USATickets
Wales vs. Italy Saturday, March 1602:15 PM / 9:15 AMBBC NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TVStubHub
Ireland vs. Scotland Saturday, March 1604:45 PM / 11:45 AMITV NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TVStubHub
France vs. England Saturday, March 1608:00 PM / 03:00 PMITV NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TVStubHub

How to watch the 2024 Six Nations?

England Six Nations Getty Images

In the UK, Six Nations coverage will be split across the BBC and ITV, which means it will be viewed on TV and online for those with accounts.

In the USA, NBC Universal has the right to the tournament. But you can tune into the games with Peacock, fuboTV, and Sling TV - making it easy to keep up with the matches.

