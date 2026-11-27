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Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has returned to training after missing time with the muscle injury he suffered against German side Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

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That gives Arsenal hope of having one of their key attackers back for the eagerly awaited Champions League meeting with Real Madrid at the Emirates Stadium on 9 December.

Spanish radio station Cope reported on Friday that Saka is racing against time to be fit to face Real Madrid, having missed Arsenal's last seven matches in all competitions.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed the player is back in training, but wouldn't say whether he's working fully with the group or following an individual programme. Nor did he give a date for his return to matches.

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Saka got hurt in the 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich in Germany on 21 October, in the league phase of the Champions League. He left the pitch and began a spell of treatment and rehabilitation that ruled him out of Arteta's plans.

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His return to training comes despite Arteta's warning on 20 November that the injury could take around eight weeks. At that point, the England winger had completed roughly four weeks of treatment.

Arteta also said no precise date could be set for Saka's return, and that his coaching staff wouldn't rush him back before he'd fully recovered.

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Saka is expected to miss Sunday's Premier League meeting with Manchester City.

The games against Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur in early December also look doubtful, as he needs to regain full fitness and avoid a fresh setback.

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Press reports had suggested his comeback could be delayed until the Manchester United game on 20 December. That would make the Real Madrid date a tall order, even with Saka back in training.

In his absence, Arteta has leaned on Noni Madueke to fill the gap. Arsenal have still missed one of their most dangerous attacking weapons: a player who creates chances, scores goals and drifts between the flanks and the centre of the pitch.

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Real Madrid's visit matters hugely in Arsenal's push for direct qualification to the round of 16. The Gunners have taken three wins and two draws from their first five matches, against Napoli, Lille, Bayern Munich, Slavia Prague and Borussia Dortmund.

Victory over Real would strengthen Arsenal's hand before the final two rounds, as they look to finish in the top eight and qualify directly for the last 16.

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Arsenal host the Spanish giants on 9 December at the Emirates Stadium in the sixth round of the Champions League league phase. Saka could return if his fitness allows, but for now his involvement remains uncertain.