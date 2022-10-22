Ronaldo sends positive message to Man Utd team-mates after being dropped for Chelsea clash

Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped for Man Utd's clash against Chelsea but sent a message of support to his team-mates ahead of the game.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal international will not feature against Chelsea after being dropped by Erik ten Hag for refusing to come on as a substitute and then leaving the win over Tottenham early. Ronaldo has blamed the "heat of the moment" for his actions and has sent a message via his Instagram story to his team-mates before kick-off at Stamford Bridge.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag has refused to confirm when Ronaldo will return to the squad but says he does not want to sell the forward in January. Ronaldo has only made two Premier League starts for the Red Devils this season and may find it even harder to get into Ten Hag's team after his behaviour against Tottenham.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The Portugal international will be hoping for a recall to the squad for Man Utd's next game against Sheriff in the Europa League on Thursday.

