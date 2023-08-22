Romelu Lukaku is training with Chelsea's U21 side amid reports he is yet to speak with new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Lukaku trying to seek move away

Belgian does not want Saudi move

Deal with Juve and Vlahovic at standstill

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Telegraph, the 30-year-old and Chelsea are running out of options regarding his future, with moves to Al-Hilal and Inter Milan falling through earlier this summer. The Blues had hoped to do a deal with Juventus, in a transfer that would have seen Dusan Vlahovic move in the opposite direction. However, those negotiations have proved difficult.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Juve have previously submitted two player-plus-cash offers for Lukaku. The first would have seen Chelsea pay £42 million ($33m) and send Lukaku to Turin in exchange for Vlahovic. Juve then reduced the fee to £30m ($23.5m), with the Blues again turning that proposal down.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Lukaku is understood to have not even spoken to new manager Mauricio Pochettino since he took over at Stamford Bridge as he continues to train away from the first team in west London. Juventus' supporters have already expressed their opposition to signing the Belgian this summer, with his relationship with the fan bases of Inter and Chelsea also strained.

WHAT NEXT FOR LUKAKU? With the summer transfer window set to close in just ten days' time, Chelsea and Romelu will be keen to find a solution that frees up further funds and resolve the dispute.