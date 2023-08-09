WATCH: Romelu Lukaku sent clear message! Juventus fans invade pitch to chant 'we don't want Lukaku' amid links with Chelsea flop

If it wasn't already abundantly clear, Juventus fans aren't best pleased with their club's attempts to sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea.

WHAT HAPPENED? Juve supporters stormed the pitch at the Allianz Stadium, as a training match between the clubs' first team and reserve side ended in chaos. Protesting against the potential signing of the 30-year-old, they chanted: "We don't want Lukaku!"

The Belgian international is said to have agreed personal terms with the Serie A outfit, ahead of a proposed transfer from Chelsea this summer, with Dusan Vlahovic touted to head in the other direction.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lukaku already has plenty of experience in Serie A, after two previous spells with the Bianconeri's arch rivals Inter. He was even the top scorer as Antonio Conte's Nerazzurri side lifted the title back in 2020-21. However, Juve's ultras have already warned the club once not to sign him.

WHAT NEXT FOR LUKAKU? It remains to be seen whether the hierarchy at Juventus continues with the proposed move for the former Manchester United man, but it has been reported that Chelsea aren't interested in Vlahovic. With the potential for more trouble, and the club already banned from European competitions this season, Juve are still in something of a chaotic state.