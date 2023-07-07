Real Madrid have reportedly offered Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe €50m salary if he joins the Spanish side this summer.

Madrid continue to pursue Mbappe

PSG have handed ultimatum to French forward

Madrid prepare massive €50m contract

WHAT HAPPENED? The future of the 2018 World Cup winner is up in the air as PSG have handed Mbappe an ultimatum to trigger the one-year extension in his current contract by the end of this month or leave this summer which would allow the Parisians to pocket a significant amount as a transfer fee. It has been reported that they have slapped a €200 million price tag on Mbappe and are open to negotiating a deal if a club matches their valuation.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Cadena Ser, Real Madrid have already drawn up an elaborate financial plan regarding how they will land Mbappe. They are ready to offer Mbappe a five-year contract along with a €50m salary. The contract would include a €1 billion release clause. However, Madrid's plan is to sign Mbappe next summer as they have no intention of meeting PSG's asking price of €200m.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The report mentions that July 10 and July 26 could be key dates in the transfer saga which might give an indication about the future of the player. PSG are set to head to Asia for a pre-season tour on July 26, at which point the Ligue 1 champions may have a clearer indication of whether their star man will be staying or going this summer.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? It is decision-making time for Mbappe as PSG remain firm that they would put him up for sale if he refuses to extend. Meanwhile, Real Madrid continue to wait on the wings keeping a close eye on the developments in Paris.