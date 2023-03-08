Stoking the flames! Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini admits he enjoyed seeing Man Utd get thumped by Liverpool ahead of Europa League clash

Ex-Man City boss Manuel Pellegrini admits he enjoyed Man Utd's 7-0 rout by Liverpool as his Real Betis side visit Old Trafford in the Europa League.

WHAT HAPPENED? The two sides meet on Thursday after Erik ten Hag's side came from behind to defeat another La Liga outfit in Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate. Less than two weeks on from that famous night at Old Trafford, though, and United were humbled 7-0 by rivals Liverpool at Anfield. Pellegrini, who won two League Cups and a Premier League title with Manchester City during his three-year tenure, admitted to being quite pleased with Sunday's result.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Unbelievable. I was watching the first 45 minutes because after that we had to play against Real Madrid, so I couldn't see when Liverpool scored the other six goals," the Betis manager said in a press conference. "But of course I understood immediately what would happen at Manchester United. [For] such a rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester [United], to [concede] so many goals will not be easy for them. But I'm a Manchester City fan also, so I was not very sad about what happened."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pellegrini was quick to dispel the significance of such a result and instead pointed to the 19 wins recorded by United in a 21-game period. Despite that recent form, though, Ten Hag's side are in need of a serious response. They will be without new midfield signing Marcel Sabitzer, who the Dutchman revealed would miss the first leg through an injury problem.

WHAT NEXT? After Thursday's Europa League clash, Betis will look to build on a solid 0-0 draw against Real Madrid when they travel to Villarreal on Sunday, while United host Southampton on the same day.