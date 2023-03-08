Manchester United dealt Marcel Sabitzer injury blow ahead of Europa League clash with Real Betis

Manchester United will be without Marcel Sabitzer for their Europa League last-16 tie against Real Betis on Thursday, Erik ten Hag has confirmed.

Sabitzer unavailable for Betis clash

Sides meet in Europa League last-16 first leg

Austrian joins Martial on the sidelines

WHAT HAPPENED? The Austrian joins Anthony Martial on the club's injury list, who has been sidelined since early February with a hip problem. The pair are not among the travelling squad to face Betis, who will provide a stern test to Ten Hag's side having held Real Madrid 0-0 on Sunday. But the Dutchman will be without both Sabitzer and Martial, as he confirmed their absences to MUTV on Wednesday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We have a strong programme, but I think we are quite good. The only disappointment is Marcel Sabitzer is not available, as well as Anthony Martial," Ten Hag confirmed. "Anthony Martial is back on the pitch, so we will see. For the rest, everyone is available and we are ready for the game.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Thursday's match will provide United the ultimate opportunity to bounce back from Sunday's embarrassment at Anfield, which saw the Dutchman lay down several strict punishments on his players as a result. While Sabitzer is a fresh injury blow - having featured in all but one games since joining - Martial will miss his ninth successive game, leading some to suggest he should call time on his United career.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty/ GOAL

WHAT NEXT FOR SABITZER? With no news on the severity of the injury, the Austrian midfielder will hope to be back available for selection for United's match at home to Premier League strugglers Southampton on Sunday.