Reading vs Rotherham United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Reading will take on Rotherham in the Championship on Tuesday.
The Royals head into this fixture on the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat to Sunderland. They are yet to win a game in 2023 and are now in the 18th spot with 38 points from 30 matches. Paul Ince should be a concerned manager due to his team's lengthy rough patch and will hope that his troops can turn around their fortunes against another struggling side.
Rotherham sit two places behind Reading with 33 points from 30 matches. They have drawn their last three matches in the Championship and have had problems with their finishing. They have scored just nine goals in 16 matches on the road, which is the least in the Championship.
Reading vs Rotherham date & kick-off time
Game:
Reading vs Rotherham
Date:
February 14, 2023
Kick-off:
3 pm ET, 8 pm GMT, 1:30 am IST (Feb 15)
Venue:
Madejski Stadium, Reading
How to watch Reading vs Rotherham on TV & live stream online
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be streamed via Sky Go.
The game will not be televised nor streamed in India and the United States (US).
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
N/A
N/A
UK
N/A
India
N/A
N/A
Reading team news and squad
Reading will miss the suspended defender Mamadou Loum while Sam Hutchinson is still on the treatment table with an injured Achilles tendon.
Reading possible XI: Lumley; Yiadom, Sarr, Mbengue; Hoilett, Ince, McIntyre, Hendrick, Baba; Long, Carroll
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Lumley, Bouzanis.
Defenders
Holmes, McIntyre, Sarr, Mbengue, Dann, Baba, Guinness-Walker, Yiadom, Abrefa.
Midfielders
Tetek, Hendrick, Casadei, Fornah, Ejaria, Camara.
Forwards
Meite, Hoilett, Ince, Azeez, Joao, Carrroll, Long.
Rotherham team news & squad
Ben Wiles, and Sean Morrison are out injured.
Apart from these two players, the rest of the squad is available for selection.
Rotherham possible XI: Johansson; Peltier, Hall, Humphreys, Bramall; Odoffin, Coventry, Rathbone; Ogbene, Hugill, Fosu
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Johansson, Vickers, Hemfrey
Defenders
Humphreys, Hall, Wright, Wood, Hjelde, Bramall, Harding, Kioso, Peltier.
Midfielders
Coventry, Odoffin, Quina, Rathbone, Lindsay, Ferguson.
Forwards
Fosu, Ogbene, Hugill, Washington, Eaves, Kelly.