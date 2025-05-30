Rajabets Review – Reliable Bookmaker with Excellent Features

+

Rajabets enables users to place bets on sports, play slots, live dealer games, and jackpot games. The sports and casino site regularly provides cashback offers and free spins and accepts multiple payment options. We gave Rajabets a 9.3/10 best betting apps rating, and we’ll explain why throughout the article below.

Rajabets Review India: A Quick Overview

Rajabets is a premier online gaming platform that offers a wide range of sports betting options and casino games. The site provides a user-friendly interface compatible with multiple payment methods, providing an accessible and seamless gaming experience.

Key Facts and Figures Year Founded 2019 Founders Inaxis N.V Country of Origin India License Curaçao USPs of the Platform Website navigation Choice of sports betting Wide range of casino games Mobile experience Welcome Offer Sports: 200% bonus up to ₹100,000 Casino: 200% bonus up to ₹100,000 Promo Code No promo code needed

Why Choose Rajabets?

Rajabets offers multiple benefits for Indian bettors and gamers, from a smooth website and mobile experience to extensive betting markets. The benefits of Rajabets India review include:

User-Friendly Website Design

The Rajabets website looks good and is easy to navigate. The modern design, with a black, white and yellow colour scheme, is easy on the eye and draws users in. The site layout is simple to explore with clearly labelled casino games, sports betting and customer support. The various sports and casino games are neatly organised so users can easily discover their preferred events.

Wide Range of Betting Markets

Rajabets betting users have a wide range of betting markets to choose from on the company’s website and mobile app. Rajabets has a prominent focus on cricket, with options to place wagers on games in competitions like the Indian Premier League. It also features pre-match, live and in-play betting on popular sports markets like football, basketball, Kabaddi, horse racing, motor racing and tennis.

Competitive Odds

Rajabets online betting offers competitive odds across these popular sports events. The betting platform frequently boosts odds for major events, enabling users to maximise their returns. The site also provides a range of odds formats, including decimal and fractional, making it easy for new and seasoned punters to get involved.

In-Play Betting

A standout feature of the Rajabets platform is betting on live sports events. Rajabets’ in-play betting system is highly intuitive, with live updates and numerous wager options. The platform also provides live streams of some sports events, including cricket matches and eSports.

Valid Rajabets India Welcome Bonus and Promo Code for 2025

Rajabets offers very competitive welcome bonuses for new users. When you sign up for Rajabets and make your first deposit, you’ll receive a 200% bonus of up to ₹100,000.

Therefore, if you deposit ₹5,000, you’ll receive an additional ₹10,000 in your account balance, giving you ₹15,000 to start placing bets. There’s no need to enter a Rajabets promo code to receive the welcome bonus.

Welcome Offer Type Offer Details Active Promo Code Sports Betting 200% Welcome Bonus up to ₹100,000 No code required Casino 200% Welcome Bonus up to ₹100,000 No code required

Pros and Cons of Rajabets

Rajabets offers plenty of benefits for sports and casino lovers. Here’s a quick guide to the good and bad sides of gaming with Rajabets.

What we like What we don’t like Clean website design and smooth user experience. Minimum sports offer odds are slightly higher than some competitors. Wide range of sports events, casino games and promotions. Has a relatively high 20x wagering requirement. Choice of pre-match and in-game betting. No code is required to claim a 200% welcome bonus. Welcome bonus has a low minimum deposit of ₹200.

Top Sports and Leagues Covered by Rajabets

Rajabets Sportsbook enables you to place wagers on various popular sports competitions and events. The diverse sports betting market provides access to pre-match and in-play betting on cricket, football, kabaddi, rugby and tennis matches. You can also bet on sports like golf, horse racing, motor racing and more. Popular sports-betting competitions on Rajabets include:

Football: Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Champions League, ISL, Eredivisie, Brasileiro Serie A

Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Champions League, ISL, Eredivisie, Brasileiro Serie A Cricket: IPL, WPL, Big Bash League, ICC World Cup, Ashes

IPL, WPL, Big Bash League, ICC World Cup, Ashes Kabaddi: Pro Kabaddi League

Pro Kabaddi League Tennis: Roland Garros, Wimbledon, Australian Open, US Open

Roland Garros, Wimbledon, Australian Open, US Open Basketball: NBA, Serie A, BBL, Pro A, CDBL League, Japan B1 and B2 Leagues

NBA, Serie A, BBL, Pro A, CDBL League, Japan B1 and B2 Leagues Ice Hockey: NHL, KHL, VHL

NHL, KHL, VHL American Football: NFL, CFL, NCAA

NFL, CFL, NCAA Motor Racing: Formula 1, Nascar, Indycar

Formula 1, Nascar, Indycar Rugby League: NRL

Rajabets Casino Review: A Vast Array of Popular Game Titles

Rajabets features a vast casino platform that includes several games exclusive to the site. The casino consists of sports games like GoalX and Penalty Champion to popular card games like 3 Numbers and Hi Lo. It’s also home to various fruit machines and jackpot games. The Rajabets Live Casino features live dealer games, such as live blackjack, roulette and poker tables.

Casino Section Games Available Live Casino BigBang Roulette, Motion Roulette, Agent Spinity, Baccarat Lounge, Andar Bahar, Cricket Roulette, Crazy Balls, Lightning Storm, MONOPOLY Big Baller, Gold Vault Roulette. Casino Games JetX, Rajabets Spin, Ice Age Royal, Rajabets Crash, Rajabets Andar Bahar, Gummy Giga Match, God Hand Feature Buy, SweetDreamBonanza, Super Fruit Blast, Snoop Dogg Dollars

Rajabets App - Top-Notch Smartphone Betting Experience

Rajabets offers a premium experience for mobile bettors, using either its website or the Rajabets mobile app. The Rajabets smartphone experience makes it easy to place bets, monitor wagers and track competitions and teams on the go.

The best way to experience Rajabets on your mobile phone is to download the official mobile app from the Google Play Store. The app is easy to navigate, with an intuitive layout making it simple to find your favourite sports and casino games. However, Rajabets doesn’t have an iOS app for Apple device users.

Rajabets is also available through your mobile web browser. Rajabets’ mobile website mirrors the desktop site's clean design and colour scheme and offers equally smooth functionality. You can navigate the various sports betting and casino options to make pre-match bets and play in-game.

Rajabets Playing Experience

Rajabets offers a great playing experience across its website, mobile site and mobile app. It’s easy to discover and play casino games and place wagers on popular sports events. The websites and app offer a modern design, simple to navigate menus and straightforward payment options.

Rajabets’ clean platform and intuitive layout make it easy to discover your favourite sports and casino games. The website and mobile app are highly responsive. This makes it easy to bet on the go, monitor in-game events and access updated live odds.

Payment and Withdrawals on Rajabets

Rajabets accepts various payment options, allowing you to deposit from bank accounts, online payment services and cryptocurrencies. The minimum deposit amount is ₹200.

Rajabets also has a simple withdrawal process. To withdraw funds, visit the Cashier section, select your payment option, the amount you wish to withdraw and then confirm the transaction. The minimum withdrawal amount is ₹1,000, and you must use the same payment method used for the deposit, unless you used a credit card. The Rajabets withdrawal time is one to three days, but funds are typically received instantaneously to within 48 hours. However, some large withdrawals may require additional verification.

Rajabets withdrawal methods include:

Bank transfers.

Cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Tether.

E-wallets, like Neteller and Skrill.

Net banking.

UPI, such as PayTM and PhonePe.

Payment Method Minimum Withdrawal Amount Withdrawal Processing Time Cryptocurrency ₹1,000 Instant to 72 hours Debit Card (Visa/MasterCard) ₹1,000 Instant to 72 hours Jeton Wallet ₹1,000 Instant to 72 hours NetBanking ₹1,000 Instant to 72 hours Neteller ₹1,000 Instant to 72 hours PhonePe ₹1,000 Instant to 72 hours Skrill ₹1,000 Instant to 72 hours

While Rajabets’ payment and withdrawal processes are favourable, there are some areas for improvement. For example, some offers, such as Early Six You Win, are only claimable via cryptocurrency. This could limit how many people can claim winnings due to the lack of crypto adoption across India.

Rajabets Customer Care: Do They Resolve Issues Quickly?

Rajabets aims to provide efficient and responsive customer support. The company typically solves customer queries within a few minutes through its live chat option.

Rajebets customer care includes the option to contact teams 24/7 via email, live chat and social sites like X, Instagram and Telegram. There’s also an extensive FAQ section on the website, which covers most common issues. However, there is no Rajabets support phone number, which could affect people without access to an email address or social sites.

Rajabets Review: Editor’s Verdict and Ratings

Rajabets is an excellent option for Indian bettors and gamers to enjoy popular sports events and enjoy leading casino games. The Rajabets website and mobile app offer a user-friendly betting experience, simple navigation and a reliable platform.

Rajabets also offers competitive odds, diverse betting markets and a wide range of deposit and withdrawal payment options. However, Rajabets only has a mobile app available for Android devices, so Apple users must use its mobile website.

Parameter Rating (out of 10) Sportsbook 9.5 Playing Experience 9.5 Mobile Experience 9 Casino 10 Welcome Bonus 9.5 Payments 9 Withdrawals 9 Customer Support 9

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Rajabets legal in India?

Yes, Rajabets is a legal sports betting and casino game site and app in India.

Is Rajabets safe?

Yes, Rajabets provides safe and secure environments in which to enjoy sports betting and gaming.

What is the withdrawal limit on Rajabets?

The Rajabets platform has a minimum withdrawal of ₹1,000 and a maximum withdrawal of ₹200,000 via the immediate payment service (IMPS) and ₹1,000,000 via cryptocurrency methods.

How do I get my money back from Rajabets?

You can get your money back from Rajabets by withdrawing the funds from your account. Visit the Cashier section on the website or app, select your payment option and the amount you wish to withdraw, and then confirm the transaction.

Who owns Rajabets?

Rajabets is operated by Inaxis N.V., a limited liability company registered in Curaçao and licensed by the Curaçao Gaming Authority (CGA) under the National Ordinance on Games of Chance (LOK).