Pumas UNAM vs Puebla: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game

Pumas UNAM vs Puebla

One of the most intriguing games of the Liga MX Clausura will take place between Pumas UNAM and Puebla this weekend.

Rafael Puente's Pumas defeated Mazatlan in their most recent outing, while Eduardo Arce's Puebla were defeated 3-2 by Santos Laguna.

Here's where you can watch the Round 10 clash of Liga MX Clausura in Mexico, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Pumas UNAM vs Puebla date & kick-off time

Game Pumas UNAM vs Puebla Date Saturday, 5th March Time 1pm ET / 6pm GMT

Where to watch Pumas UNAM vs Puebla on TV & live stream online

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A N/A UK N/A N/A Mexico TV Azteca TUDN+

Pumas UNAM team news and squad Carlos Gutierrez is the only injury doubt for Pumas and won't be available for the clash.

Position Pumas UNAM players Goalkeepers Sosa, Gonzalez Defenders Freire, Ortiz, Aldrete, Bennevendo, Galindo, Sanchez Midfielders Ramirez, Salvio, Heurta, Higor, Carreon, Rivas, Figueroa, Molina Forwards Dinenno, del Prete, Diogo

Possible Pumas UNAM starting XI: Sosa; Ramirez, Freire, Ortiz, Monroy; Huerta, Higor, Molina; Salvio, Dinenno, Del Prete

Puebla team news and squad

Fernando Arce Jr., Pablo Gonzalez and Daniel Alvarez are the only doubts for Pachuca and won't be available for the match.

Position Puebla players Goalkeepers A. Silva, Rodriguez Defenders G. Silva, Gularte, de Buen, Vavquez, Maia Midfielders Mancuello, Parra, Waller, Fernandez, Ferrareis, Ramirez, Corral, Aguilar, Castillo, L. Garcia Forwards Arango, Ovelar, De La Rosa, Flores, Calzadilla

Possible Puebla starting XI: A. Silva; Jaques, G. Silva, Gularte, Ferrareis; De Buen, Garcia; Macuello, Fernandez, Robles; Barragan