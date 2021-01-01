PSG striker Kean set to miss Champions League second leg against Barcelona after positive Covid-19 test

The Italian has contracted coronavirus and will now have to undertake a period in self-isolation

Moise Kean is set to miss the second leg of Paris Saint-Germain's last-16 Champions League clash with Barcelona after testing positive for Covid-19.

Kean has proven to be one of the signings of the season since joining PSG from Everton last summer, playing a key role in the club's latest pursuit of major silverware across domestic and European fronts.

The Italian striker scored in their 4-1 thrashing of Barca in the first leg of their tie at Camp Nou last month, but is now expected to be unavailable for selection for the return at Parc des Princes after contracting coronavirus.

What's been said?

PSG have released an official statement confirming the news, which reads: "Moise Kean tested positive in the Sars-Cov2 PCR test this morning. He stayed in Paris and will not be available for the match in Bordeaux.

"He will therefore enter a period of isolation and is subject to the appropriate health protocols."

What other games could Kean miss?

Kean will have to spend the next 10 days in isolation and must post a negative test before he can be cleared to return to action later this month.

The Everton loanee will, therefore, sit out PSG's next two domestic outings, starting with a Ligue 1 clash against Bordeaux on Wednesday night.

Mauricio Pochettino won't be able to call upon Kean for a French Cup last-32 meeting with Brest at the weekend either, but he could be eligible to get back on the pitch by March 14 against Nantes.

Should that fixture come too soon, he will have an extra seven days before PSG are due to take on Lyon in a top-of-the-table clash at the Groupama Stadium.

Kean's impact at PSG

Little was expected of Kean when he arrived at Parc des Princes after a frustrating start to his career at Everton which saw him manage just four goals in 37 appearances.

However, the 21-year-old has thrived at PSG alongside a whole host of star names, including the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, giving them a valuable extra option in the final third.

Kean has scored 17 goals in his first 31 outings for the club, and will surely be a big miss for Pochettino as his team enters a crucial stage of the season.

