Pochettino demanding FULL €15m pay-out as PSG aim to sack him as soon as possible

The Argentine is demanding significant financial compensation before he departs

Paris Saint-Germain and Mauricio Pochettino are set to part ways this summer.

The Ligue 1 champions decided several weeks ago that they wanted a change in coach, but before they can announce their new boss, they must offload the Argentine manager.

GOAL can confirm the two parties are in talks over a severance package that will free up the ex-Tottenham boss and allow the club to appoint a new head coach.

What do we know about PSG's talks with Pochettino?

PSG are trying to talk Pochettino down from the €15 million ($16m/£13m) figure that they are supposed to give him to sever the contract.

However, the 50-year-old is demanding that the French side fork over the entirety of the fee they are obliged to pay him.

As part of that €15m fee, €3m is supposed to go to the coach's background staff.

Among them is his assistant Jesus Perez, goalkeeping coach Toni Jimenez, Miguel D'Agostino and his son, physical coach Sebastian.

Pochettino is insisting that he and all of his staff get what they are owed by PSG.

Talks between the parties are going well, but Pochettino is demanding PSG stay true to the contract they signed in January 2021 when they hired him to replace Thomas Tuchel.

The negotiations are ongoing, but they are not expected to continue for much longer as the French side want to announce their new coach as soon as possible.

Who will replace Pochettino?

Several candidates have been named as possible successors to Pochettino.

Zinedine Zidane had long been touted as the most likely candidate to take his place, but the ex-Real Madrid boss has fallen out of contention to take the hot seat at Parc des Princes.

Instead, Christophe Galtier has emerged as the most likely figure to take over at PSG.

GOAL reported earlier this month that the capital club had been in talks with Nice over a deal for the coach and were closing in on a personal agreement with Galtier.

