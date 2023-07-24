Paris Saint-Germain are willing to loan Kylian Mbappe out in order to receive a loan fee this summer, before he leaves on a free transfer next summer.

Mbappe wants to leave PSG on a free

PSG willing to loan striker out

Could join Real Madrid next summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe has informed PSG that he has no intention of signing a new contract, while the club have told the player that he must either sign a new contract or be sold. However, Simon Stone of BBC Sport, reports that the stance may be softening, with the Ligue 1 champions now willing to loan him out in order to generate a loan fee, before he moves on a free transfer next summer, likely to Real Madrid.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There is also interest from Al-Hilal in potentially buying Mbappe this summer, and they have tabled a bid worth €300 million (£259m/$332m), with a €700m (£605m/$776m) salary. It would be a world-record transfer but would only last a year, with the deal designed to allow Mbappe to move to Madrid next summer. Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Barcelona and Inter Milan have also been linked.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It remains to be seen if Mbappe will be willing to agree to a loan move, but it would allow him to play regular football before the 2024-25 season. Previous reports have claimed that the striker could be benched for the duration of the coming campaign if he fails to agree an exit.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe's future remains in the air and is likely to dominate the summer's news agenda.