Bidding frenzy! Five clubs including Chelsea & Man Utd express interest in Kylian Mbappe and join Al-Hilal in hunt for PSG superstar

Al-Hilal's mammoth offer for Paris Saint-Germain wantaway Kylian Mbappe has prompted five top European clubs to enter the race for his signature.

Al-Hilal submitted world-record bid for Mbappe

Top Premier League clubs in the race

PSG want to sell Mbappe this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Saudi club placed a world record-breaking bid of €300 million (£259m/$333m) for Mbappe, and now top Premier League clubs are now showing interest in signing the PSG star. They are Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham, as well as leading European clubs Barcelona and Inter Milan, according to The Telegraph.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe's future at PSG became uncertain when the club put him up for sale and left him out of their pre-season tour squad. With only one year remaining on his contract and his reluctance to sign a new one, it is believed that he has already agreed to join Real Madrid for free next summer. The Ligue 1 champions have made it clear that they are only interested in players who are committed to the club.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Al-Hilal's audacious move for the French is the latest effort in an extraordinary spending spree this summer by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which aims to elevate the kingdom's league and establish a stronger international presence. The Saudi Pro League has witnessed a significant boost in expenditure after the Public Investment Fund took complete control of four top clubs, including Al-Hilal.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The Saudi Pro League will reportedly offer Mbappe a €200 million (£173m/$223m) deal, along with a release clause in his contract that only Real Madrid can trigger as early as 2024.