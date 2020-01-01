Premier League top scorers 2020-21: Calvert-Lewin & Son lead as Salah & Vardy follow

There is no shortage of competition in the goalscoring charts, with candidates from Liverpool, Manchester City and more

The race for the Premier League Golden Boot is typically competitive, with some of the best attackers in world football playing in the division.

A haul of over 20 goals is usually required to come out on top and there are plenty of candidates in the mix this season.

Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero and Mohamed Salah, who have all won the accolade before, should be there or thereabouts, but there is always room for a surprise package.

Goal is compiling the individual goal tallies for the highest-scoring Premier League players this season and you can check it out below.

Premier League 2020-21 Top Scorers

striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and 's Heung-min Son are the early pace-setters in the race for the Golden Boot, having surged out in front in the opening gameweeks.

Usual suspects such as Mohamed Salah and Jamie Vardy aren't far behind, while new signing Callum Wilson has hit the ground running at St James' Park.

striker Neal Maupay has picked up where he left off last term and will be pleased with Patrick Bamford's contributions in front of goal.

You can see the top scorers in the Premier League this season below.

*Up to date as of games played on October 4.

Pos Player Club Goals =1 Dominic Calvert-Lewin 6 =1 Heung-min Son Tottenham 6 =3 Mohamed Salah 5 =3 Jamie Vardy 5 =5 Neal Maupay Brighton 4 =5 Callum Wilson Newcastle United 4 =7 Patrick Bamford Leeds United 3 =7 Jarrod Bowen West Ham 3 =7 Jorginho 3 =7 Jack Grealish 3 =7 Danny Ings 3 =7 Harry Kane Tottenham 3 =7 Alexandre Lacazette 3 =7 Sadio Mane Liverpool 3 =7 James Rodriguez Everton 3 =7 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 3 =7 Wilfried Zaha 3

Who finished Premier League top scorer in 2019-20 ?

Jamie Vardy won the Premier League Golden Boot in 2019-20 after scoring 23 goals in 35 league appearances for Leicester.

It was Vardy's first time winning the prize, having previously come close in the 2015-16 campaign with a tally of 24 goals - one fewer than that year's winner Harry Kane.

The former international finished marginally ahead of Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Southampton's Danny Ings, who each struck 22 times for their club.

winger Raheem Sterling followed with 20 goals, with Salah, Kane and Sadio Mane among the chasing pack.