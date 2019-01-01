Premier League top scorers 2019-20: Aguero & Abraham lead the race

Goal rounds up the leading goal scorers, with Manchester City's Sergio Aguero and Chelsea's Tammy Abraham at the front of the pack

The Premier League has started to heat up, and while a lot of talk has been geared towards title frontrunners and , the race for the Golden Boot is beginning to take shape.

Goal is compiling the individual goal tallies for the highest-scoring Premier League players this season, and you can check it out below.

Premier League 2019-20 Top Scorers

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is in top form once again for the Etihad side, leading the top scorers chart with eight goals in eight games. He is level with youngster Tammy Abraham, who is enjoying his debut season for under manager Frank Lampard and could very well push the forward to the limit in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot.

's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also enjoying another solid start to the season, pushing on from last season's tally of 22 goals, while Teemu Pukki has impressed with newly-promoted Norwich – scoring a hat-trick against Newcastle in August.

The likes of Man City ace Raheem Sterling follow not far behind, along with a group that includes the likes of frontrunners Sadio Mane, Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy and Callum Wilson.

Mohamed Salah isn't as high up in the charts as he would perhaps have liked, netting just four times in the opening eight games.

*Up to date as of games played on October 6.

Pos Player Club Goals =1 Sergio Aguero Manchester City 8 =1 Tammy Abraham Chelsea 8 3 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal 7 =4 Teemu Pukki Norwich 6 =4 Raheem Sterling Manchester City 6 =6 Sadio Mane Liverpool 5 =6 Harry Kane Manchester City 5 =6 Jamie Vardy Chelsea 5 =6 Callum Wilson Bournemouth 5 =10 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 4 =10 Bernardo Silva Manchester City 4 =10 Sebastien Haller West Ham 4 =10 Wesley 4 =10 Ashley Barnes 4 =10 Mason Mount Chelsea 4

Who finished top in 2018-19?

Liverpool star Salah successfully defended his title as Golden Boot winner in May when he scored 22 goals in 2018-19, though he had to share his prize in a three-way tie with team-mate Mane and Arsenal forward Aubameyang when the duo pulled level on the last day of the season.

Article continues below

The international scored 32 goals in 2017-18, beating previous holder Kane to the title.