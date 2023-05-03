Premier League Hall of Fame: Which players have been inducted & everything you need to know

Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger and Rio Ferdinand are among the latest icons to make the cut

The Premier League officially unveiled their new Hall of Fame in 2021, allowing fans to choose their favourite players to be included and honoured for their achievements in the division.

There have been so many iconic players to make their name in England's most prestigious competition and, after three decades, league bosses decided to establish a definitive list of undisputed stars.

GOAL has everything you need about the inaugural Premier League Hall of Fame, with the full list of inductees and shortlist.

What is the Premier League Hall of Fame?

The Premier League Hall of Fame honours and celebrates the very best who have played in the competition. Individuals are awarded with a membership to the Premier League Hall of Fame, which recognises true greats of English top-flight football.

Only players who have retired are eligible for the Premier League Hall of Fame and only their career in the Premier League will be taken into consideration during the selection process.

Each Hall of Fame inductee receives a personalised medal engraved with their induction year.

Which players are in the Premier League Hall of Fame?

Player Club(s) Inducted Alan Shearer Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United 2021 Thierry Henry Arsenal 2021 Eric Cantona Leeds United, Manchester United 2021 Roy Keane Nottingham Forest, Manchester United 2021 Frank Lampard West Ham, Chelsea, Manchester City 2021 Dennis Bergkamp Arsenal 2021 David Beckham Manchester United 2021 Steven Gerrard Liverpool 2021 Wayne Rooney Everton, Manchester United 2022 Patrick Vieira Arsenal, Manchester City 2022 Ian Wright Arsenal, West Ham 2022 Peter Schmeichel Manchester United, Aston Villa, Manchester City 2022 Paul Scholes Manchester United 2022 Didier Drogba Chelsea 2022 Vincent Kompany Manchester City 2022 Sergio Aguero Manchester City 2022 Rio Ferdinand West Ham, Leeds United, Manchester United, QPR 2023

Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry were the first two Premier League Hall of Fame inductees, announced in April 2021. They were joined by Manchester United legends Eric Cantona and Roy Keane in May, with Chelsea hero Frank Lampard and Dennis Bergkamp also being included on the list.

David Beckham was also inducted in May 2021, along with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

A total of eight players were inducted in 2021 from a list of a 23-man shortlist.

The first two inductees for 2022 were announced on March 23, with United's all-time record scorer Wayne Rooney and Patrick Vieira, another Arsenal invincible, making the cut.

On April 21 2022, Ian Wright, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, Didier Drogba, Vincent Kompany and Sergio Aguero were honoured. Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand joined the growing list in 2023.

Which managers are in the Premier League Hall of Fame?

Manager Club(s) Inducted Alex Ferguson Manchester United 2023 Arsene Wenger Arsenal 2023

In 2023, Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger became the first two managers to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. The pair, who managed Manchester United and Arsenal respectively, won 16 titles between them as their teams dominated the competition through the 1990s into the 2000s.

How to vote for Premier League Hall of Fame inductees

Fans can vote for their Hall of Fame nominees on the official website when the voting windows open.

