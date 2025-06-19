Premier League clubs urged to take Mason Greenwood transfer ‘gamble’ despite ‘quite a bit of baggage’ - with Paul Gascoigne eager to see ex-Man Utd forward back in England

Premier League clubs are being urged to take a transfer “gamble” on Mason Greenwood despite the “baggage” that he brings.

WHAT HAPPENED?

One-cap England international Greenwood, who remains in the process of switching allegiance to Jamaica, severed ties with Manchester United in the summer of 2024. He registered 22 goals during his debut season at Marseille.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

It has been suggested that the 23-year-old, who spent time on loan at La Liga side Getafe in the 2023-24 campaign, is feeling a little homesick and would like to return to his roots. It is claimed that “at least two Premier League teams are weighing up an approach”.

Article continues below

Getty

DID YOU KNOW

Any team making a move for Greenwood would be taking a calculated risk, given the headlines he has generated off the pitch, but there is no doubting his ability. With that in mind, ex-Three Lions star Gazza would like to see the winger back in the English top-flight.

WHAT GASCOIGNE SAID

Former Tottenham and Everton midfielder Gascoigne told Express Sport, courtesy of Esports Insider, when asked if Greenwood should form part of a Premier League transfer package in 2025: “If he went abroad and he's more comfortable coming back and with the goals he's scoring, then yeah, come back.

“I don't know if he brings quite a bit of baggage. [But] if you're going take a gamble on him, take a gamble on him. You have got to give him a chance, even if it's just half a game. Sometimes, with these friendlies, you can play 11 [players] in one half and then the other 11 in the second half. Give the guy a chance.”

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR GREENWOOD?

Marseille have Greenwood tied to a contract through to 2029 and would be reluctant sellers as they prepare to grace the Champions League next season. If a deal were to be done, then Premier League giants United are due 50 per cent of any fee generated.