Mason Greenwood transfer ruled out? 'Looking forward to more' message hints at Barcelona-linked ex-Man Utd forward representing Marseille in the Champions League

Mason Greenwood has generated plenty of transfer talk, but a "look forward to more" message has hinted at the Marseille forward staying put.

  • Enjoyed impressive debut campaign in France
  • Attracted interest from teams across Europe
  • Ligue 1 giants have no intention of selling
