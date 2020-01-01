PES 2021: Release dates, price, club licenses, new features & pre-order news

If you're considering whether to buy Konami's latest football game or simply curious, Goal has all the details you need to know

Konami are set to launch the 20th instalment of their hugely popular Pro Evolution Soccer series in 2020, with gamers itching to find out what eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 - PES 2021 - has in store.

Every year, PES is up against its arch rival FIFA in the clash for football video game supremacy and, having clawed back some ground from EA Sports' best-selling title, the hope will be to improve on things in 2020.

Goal takes a look at when PES 2021 will be released, what the price will be, which licences it will have and much more.

When is PES 2021 released?

PES 2021 is expected to be released in early September 2020 - in keeping with previous launch dates - though an exact date has yet to be confirmed.

By way of indication, the game's predecessor, PES 2020, hit shelves on September 10, 2019, while PES 2019 was available to buy in shops on August 28, 2018.

An early September release date would be consistent with the apparent policy of launching roughly two weeks before EA Sports' FIFA series, with FIFA 21 expected to be released at the end of September.

A demo should, in theory, be available to play from July if previous launch schedules are followed.

Of course, the development of the game could potentially be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, which has disrupted industries across the world, causing long delays in lots of sectors.

What is the price of PES 2021?

Expect the standard edition of PES 2021 to cost in the region of £50 in the United Kingdom and $60 in the United States.

In 2019, the initial sale price of PES 2020 was £47.99 in the UK and $59.99 in the U.S., which made the game slightly cheaper to buy than its FIFA 20 counterpart.

The 'Legend' edition of PES 2020, which featured Ronaldinho on the cover, was a bit more expensive at £59.99 in the UK and $79.99 in the U.S.

It is likely that the price of the game will be somewhat more costly when it is eventually released on next generation consoles such as the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

What licences will PES 2021 have?

Konami has recently been increasing its number of licensing agreements and the company has landed several star attractions in the past few seasons, including , and .

We know for certain that Barcelona will remain in the game as an official partner, having signed a new four-year deal with Konami in 2019.

Similarly, we can be sure that Juventus will be a key feature of PES 2021 because the giants agreed 'a long-term' exclusive partnership with the company in 2019. The exclusivity means that Juventus are known as 'Piemonte Calcio' in FIFA 20 and that will probably continue to be the case in FIFA 21.

is another club that will definitely feature as an officially licensed team after agreeing to extend their agreement with Konami for a further three years in 2019.

You can see a list of the officially licensed teams that were on PES 2020 below. Note, however, that there may well be some variation on PES 2021.

Club League Country Barcelona Bundesliga Germany Arsenal Premier League Manchester United Premier League England Serie A Serie A Italy Juventus Serie A Italy Scottish Premiership Scottish Premiership Scotland Atletico Mineiro Serie A Corinthians Serie A Brazil Flamengo Serie A Brazil Palmeiras Serie A Brazil Sao Paulo Serie A Brazil Vasco da Gama Serie A Brazil Boca Juniors Primera Division River Plate Primera Division Argentina Colo-Colo Primera Division Universidad de Chile Primera Division Chile Alianza Lima Peruvian First Division Cristal Peruvian First Division Peru Sport Boys Peruvian First Division Peru Universitario des Deportes Peruvian First Division Peru

Which consoles will PES 2021 be out on?

PES 2021 will be released on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

The new game is also expected to be released on the new Sony PS5 and Xbox Series X, but it is not clear if it will be a launch title on the next gen devices.

When can I pre-order PES 2021?

Gamers are expected to be able to pre-order PES 2021 in June or July - a number of months before the title is expected to be released.

The allure of a discount - usually around £5 or $5 off - is held out to persuade those who are interested in the game to put their money down.

In some instances, those who pre-order are also rewarded for doing so with exclusive perks, such as early access and so on.

What new features will PES 2021 have?

We do not know yet what new features will be included in PES 2021, but fans have been making their views heard about what they would like to see.

We've taken a look at what fresh additions will be in the game as well as some areas of possible improvement.

(2021)

Expect to see a bespoke Euro 2020 patch update in PES 2021.

Konami had been working towards releasing such an update in April 2020 for PES 2020, but UEFA's decision to postpone the tournament means that the big launch on PES 2020 was delayed.

With the tournament now not taking place until June 2021, it makes sense for Konami to include it in their new game, though it may not be available straight away.

The new game is set to hit shelves in September and Euro 2020 play-offs will likely be played in November, so a European Championship patch could be available before then.

Master League improvements

The Master League is the PES equivalent to Career Mode on FIFA and, while the overall experience of the mode is generally satisfying for many, there are small tweaks that could be made.

Small changes to the user experience side of things, as well as issues such as managing transfers, friendly games and rate of player improvement have all been highlighted by gamers online.

Better graphics & gameplay

With the prospect of PES 2021 on PS5 and Xbox Series X, PES fans can rightly expect to see an improvement in the game's graphics and gamplay on a higher spec game engine.

A common request among gamers is the expansion of dynamic weather, lighting and match experience.

So, for example, the rhythm of a game can change if it suddenly blows a gale or the heavens unleash a deluge, while certain players are subjected to more scrutiny by supporters for various reasons.

Who will be on the cover of PES 2021?

Lionel Messi was on the cover of the standard edition of PES 2020 and there is a strong possibility that the Barcelona captain will remain the face of the game worldwide.

Indeed, Barca also adorned the front cover of the Legend edition of the previous game, with Ronaldinho appearing in the colours of the Catalan club as the star attraction.

However, there will undoubtedly be some pressure from Juventus to get their main man, Cristiano Ronaldo, on the cover, particularly considering the exclusive nature of their agreement.

It is also possible that Konami will split cover image honours between a selection of their official partners' stars.

For PES 2020, Messi was joined on some versions with Manchester United's Scott McTominay, Juve's Miralem Pjanic and Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry.

Konami do offer club specific editions of the game which solely feature cover stars from some of their partner clubs.

